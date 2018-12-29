×
5 special deliveries by Jasprit Bumrah in Tests this year

Ashwin Srinivasa
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
689   //    29 Dec 2018, 22:55 IST

Jasprit Bumrah
Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah has been a phenomenal performer for India over the past couple of years. After impressing one and all with his bowling prowess and acumen in the shorter formats, he got his much-awaited opportunity in the Test side.

Bumrah's debut raised many eyebrows, but he put those doubts to rest when he scalped AB De Villiers in South Africa, his first victim in Tests.

As the tour progressed, Bumrah showed immense improvement and became one of the finds of the trip. When he toured England, he showed his versatility with the new ball and bowled with searing pace. He was able to move the ball with a considerable amount of skill and continuously troubled the English top-order.

In Australia, Bumrah has been the best bowler between the two sides and has been on the money spell after spell. Michael Clarke, Shane Warne, Allan Border, and Dominic Cork have been effusive of their praise for the way he adapts to different surfaces.

He is one of the top wicket-takers in 2018 with 47 wickets in nine games at an average of 20.8. The best part is he has not played a single match in sub-continental conditions and became the first Asian bowler to pick 5-wicket hauls in South Africa, England, and Australia in the same calendar year.

Let's look into the five special deliveries bowled by Bumrah in 2018.

#5 Aiden Markram - Bowled - 2nd Test, Centurion

2nd Test, Centurion
2nd Test, Centurion

In the second Test of the series, South Africa managed to get a crucial 28 runs lead and India had to pick up early wickets to get back into the game. Jasprit Bumrah was bowling with the new ball and was generating a lot of sharp movement.

Aiden Markram who had scored an impressive 94 in the first innings was being set up by Bumrah who first bowled an out-swinger which was left alone. The very next delivery he bowled was an unplayable one which swung-in sharply and trapped Markram on the crease. The umpire had no hesitation in raising his finger as he was caught right in front.

Bumrah bowled a similar delivery to Amla in the next over and similarly trapped him as well.

