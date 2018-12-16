5 superstars who retired from cricket in 2018

16 Dec 2018

The retirement of AB de Villiers broke the hearts of millions of fans

As we bring the curtains down on 2018, a look back would bring fond memories to all the cricket fans. Not only did the year witness numerous cricket matches thrill the fans all over the globe, but also saw many promising youngsters make their mark in the international arena.

World Championships, domestic T20 leagues, and famed rivalries had once again lived up to all the hype and expectations, thereby giving us all the more reasons to love this beautiful sport.

On the one hand, rivetting Test matches reflected the game's true virtues while on the other hand, newer formats promised to amp up the entertainment quotient.

Amidst all the fervours, a few disappointments too made the mix in 2018. This year, many of our favourite cricketers called it quits on their careers, leaving the fans with plenty to sorrow about. As superstars, who made our tryst with the game all the more special, bid adieu to the game, fans found themselves down in the dumps.

Here, we rewind the clock and take a look at 5 such superstars who retired from cricket in 2018:

#5 Dwayne Bravo

Dwayne Bravo added a whole new dimension to the Windies

Few players add value to any team as Dwayne Bravo does. A flamboyant batsman, sharp-witted bowler, and an acrobatic fielder, Bravo is all any captain could ask for.

Bringing the typical Windies flair into the game, the man from Trinidad served his international team for more than a decade, before entering troubled waters.

The star all-rounder announced his retirement in October this year and, in his retirement note, stated, "I must accept that for me to preserve my longevity as a professional cricketer, I must do as others before have done, leave the international arena for the next generation of players."

Bravo played 40 Tests and 164 ODIs for Windies, jointly accounting for 5168 runs and 285 wickets. The 35-year-old cricketer continues to be a hot property across all the T20 leagues and would soon be seen in yellow jersey playing for CSK in IPL 2019.

