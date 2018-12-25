5 surprises from the limited over squad selected

Few surprises were in store for us.

The Indian team for the limited-overs leg of the tour to Australia, and New Zealand was announced and it had several surprises in store for us.

India will a play three-match ODI series against the Aussies after the completion of ongoing Test series the third of which will start on the Boxing day in Melbourne which proves to be another humdinger. The team then travel to New Zealand where they are to play only limited overs cricket.

India’s ODI squad to tour Australia and New Zealand

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Ambati Rayudu, Dinesh Karthik, Kedar Jadhav, MS Dhoni (WK), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed, Mohammed Shami

India’s T20I squad to tour New Zealand

Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (C), Pant, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni (WK), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Khaleel Ahmed.

Now we look at the five surprises out of the squad that has been selected for both the tours across formats.

#5 Umesh Yadav's exclusion from the ODI squad

Umesh Yadav

While it is no surprise he is not part of the T20 squad, but the fact he is constantly getting dropped and then selected is tough to understand.

He has improved a great deal as far as the white ball cricket is concerned but he has not been given a consistent run in the ODIs in recent times as others to prove himself in the shorter format of the game.

One thing that could have been against him is the fact that Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah are selected, and the recent entrant Khaleel Ahmed has done well in the few opportunities that he got at the highest level.

