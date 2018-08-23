5 T20 specialists who performed surprisingly well in Test cricket

Test cricket is all about temperament and determination, with players needing a specific skill set to succeed in the longest format of the game. The Advent of T20 cricket though has changed the way players approach the game. In the era of big bats and small boundaries, it is a high-risk no holds barred approach that yields the most success.

As a result, players are increasingly drifting away from the classical elements of the sport preferring to shape their games and hone their techniques to yield instant success in T20 leagues across the world.

In recent years many players have become T20 mercenaries; their services being coveted by franchises across the globe. However, despite their obvious prowess in the shortest format, they have found ways to remain relevant when donning the whites as well.

Here are five T20 specialists who performed surprisingly well in Test cricket.

Jasprit Bumrah

When Indian fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah first burst on to the scene in the IPL, not many gave him a chance of making it to the next level. But, the youngster impressed everyone in T20s and was called up to the Indian T20I side.

He got his career off to a fantastic start as he started taking wickets for fun in T20Is and was called up to the Indian ODI side. In quick time, he established himself as the best death bowler in both the formats. He finished his maiden year in international cricket, 2016, as the leading wicket-taker in T20Is and had put on some impressive performances in the ODI format as well.

He carried on his good form to 2017 and once again showed everyone that he belongs to the international level by delivering for Virat Kohli and co. on a consistent basis with the white ball. However, his maiden Test call-up came as a surprise to many and when he was named in the Indian Test squad, many wrote him off even before he bowled his first ball in the format.

But, the Gujarat pacer bowled brilliantly in South Africa earlier this year and continued his good red ball form to England where he was one of the stars in India's win in the third Test.

In the four matches he has played so far, Bumrah has taken 21 wickets at an average of 22.61 and has adapted to the format like fish to water. With his heroics, Bumrah, who came into the scene as a T20 specialist, has made a name for himself in Test just after playing four Test matches.

