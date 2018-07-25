Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 takeaways from the Sri Lanka vs South Africa Test series 

Akshay Sharma
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
297   //    25 Jul 2018, 22:25 IST

Sri Lanka v South Africa - 4th Day, 2nd Test
Sri Lankan team after winning the 2-match Test series against South Africa

The 2-Test series between South Africa and Sri Lanka didn’t live up to the expectations. Considering that South Africa had won their last series in this country, expectations were for a close encounter.Alas, that didn’t happen and we saw a rather one-sided contest with the home side romping home to a convincing 2-0 victory.

Of late, the Sri Lanka cricket team has been going thourgh some really tough times. The greats like Mahela Jayawardene and Kumar Sangakkara have retired recently and their replacements are still trying to find their feet in Test cricket. Also they are having a tough time dealing with on-field and off-field issues.

Their performance in the recently concluded Test series against South Africa should inspire some confidence in the unit. They were without their regular captain, Dinesh Chandimal, yet they were able to perform beyond everyone's expectations. However, there are certain things to be taken note of going ahead and this series did give some food for thought to the cricket fans.

Here then, are the 5 big takeaways from this 2-match Test series:

#5. Lanka getting back on Track

CRICKET-SRI-RSA
Sri Lankan team walks back after clinching victory in the last Test of the series

The Sri Lankans have been facing a torrid time in the last couple of years but, at least, in Test cricket, some green shoots of recovery are starting to appear. Their 2-0 victory over Pakistan in UAE and a rather spirited performance in West Indies on seamer-friendly conditions testifies to the renewal.

What is most impressive is the fact that they have managed to withstand the unavailability of some key players while coming up with good performances in the last three Tests. They now have a bowling attack that is capable of performing well in both conditions.

Their seamers made an impact in West Indies and the spinners rose to the occasion at home. This is a good sign for a team that which is starting to emerge from a transition phase.

While it is too early to sing praises in honor of the Lankan spin bowling attack apart from Rangana Herath, both Dilruwan Perera and Akila Dananjaya have done all that was needed to prove they are a worthy option in home conditions. Whether they can maintain consistency remains to be seen.


1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 2018 Sri Lanka Cricket South Africa Cricket Faf du Plessis Keshav Maharaj
Akshay Sharma
CONTRIBUTOR
Former Sports Correspondent with The Pioneer newspaper, Cricket chauvinist but with a great deal of interest and love for hockey, badminton and handball
Sri Lanka vs South Africa, Second Test : Preview and...
RELATED STORY
5 Players to watch out for in the upcoming Sri...
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2018: Tabraiz Shamsi returns...
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2018: Tabraiz Shamsi leaves...
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs South Africa review: A subcontinental delight
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs South Africa: Test 1, Day 2 - 3 talking points
RELATED STORY
Rangana Herath to retire from Test cricket after one last...
RELATED STORY
Stats: Keshav Maharaj breaks all-time Test record on...
RELATED STORY
Stats: South Africa register lowest Test total since...
RELATED STORY
Hashim Amla- A wristy wizard
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 12 Jul
SL 287/10 & 190/10
RSA 126/10 & 73/10
Sri Lanka win by 278 runs
SL VS RSA live score
2nd Test | Fri, 20 Jul
SL 338/10 & 275/5
RSA 124/10 & 290/10
Sri Lanka win by 199 runs
SL VS RSA live score
1st ODI | Sun, 29 Jul, 04:15 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
2nd ODI | Wed, 01 Aug, 09:00 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
3rd ODI | Sun, 05 Aug, 04:15 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
4th ODI | Wed, 08 Aug, 09:00 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
5th ODI | Sun, 12 Aug, 09:00 AM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
Only T20I | Tue, 14 Aug, 01:30 PM
Sri Lanka
South Africa
SL VS RSA preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
India in England Tour Match 2018
Zimbabwe v Pakistan ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us