Sri Lanka vs Pakistan 2017, 1st T20I: 5 talking points

Observations about the first T20I that took place at Abu Dhabi

by Karthik Ramalingam Opinion 27 Oct 2017, 04:54 IST

Pakistan cruised to a comfortable seven-wicket victory against Sri Lanka in the first T20I of the three-match series. This result was not unexpected as several of Sri Lanka's front-line players had withdrawn from the series - due to security concerns, they declined to play at Lahore, which is scheduled to host the third T20I.

Let us take a look at the factors that contributed to the outcome of the first T20I.

#5 Lack of application

Sri Lanka was in dire straits

For the umpteenth time in this tour, the Sri Lankan batsmen were found wanting against pace and failed to get to a respectable total.

While Dilshan Munaweera went for an ungainly hoick against Imad Wasim, Danushka Gunathilaka looked promising until he unexpectedly got out.

All the other batsmen looked completely out of sorts against the rampaging bowlers. It was the same old story again, albeit in a different format.