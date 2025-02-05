5 teammates of Abhishek Sharma from 2018 U-19 World Cup who have also represented India ft. Shubman Gill 

Abhishek Sharma has taken to international cricket like fish to water. He recently scored his second T20I century in the fifth and final T20I against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. Abhishek was at his imperious best and recorded the highest T20I individual score (135) for an Indian.

Even the opposition skipper, Jos Buttler, was in awe of Abhishek’s dominant batting and termed his knock as one of the best he has witnessed in this format. The stylish left-hander has established himself as India’s opener in the shortest format.

Abhishek was part of India's triumphant U-19 World Cup-winning squad in 2018. Five other players from the World Cup squad have represented India in either of the three formats.

Here are the five teammates of Abhishek Sharma from the 2018 U-19 World Cup who have also represented India:

# 5. Shivam Mavi

Shivam Mavi during the 2018 U-19 World Cup/ Source: Getty

One of the premier fast bowlers for India in the 2018 U-19 World Cup, Shivam Mavi bagged nine wickets in six matches in the tournament and played an important role in India's winning run. Mavi gained the limelight after being roped in by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the IPL.

The fast bowler made his debut for the senior Indian side in 2023 in a T20I encounter against Sri Lanka. He had an incredible debut, bagging four wickets for just 22 runs.

However, he took just three wickets in his next five matches and hasn't represented the country since February 2023. With age on his side, Mavi will be hoping to make a return to the Indian team.

# 4. Riyan Parag

Riyan Parag celebrates picking a wicket against Sri Lanka. Source: Getty

The first Assamese player to represent India, Riyan Parag, has risen through the ranks steadily and it’s been his hard work and dedication despite repeated failures, which eventually helped him earn a call-up to the Indian squad.

Parag was part of the 2018 U-19 World Cup but didn't start the tournament due to a finger injury. Although he played in the latter half of the competition, his finger injury restricted him from batting as fluently as he did coming into the tournament.

The Rajasthan Royals snapped up Parag in the 2018 IPL auction, but it was not until the 2024 season that the middle-order batter managed to realise his potential. A stellar season meant he was included in the Indian squad for the Zimbabwe series in August. Parag has played 10 international matches for India so far.

# 3. Prithvi Shaw

Prithvi Shaw wasn't picked for the 2025 IPL. Source: Getty

The first player from the U-19 World Cup group who represented India was Prithvi Shaw. He led India to the title and was touted as the next big thing of Indian cricket. It was a rapid transition to international cricket for Prithvi as he made his Test debut later in 2018.

Shaw scored a magnificent century on his Test debut against West Indies in Rajkot and the future seemed bright for the stylish batter. He represented India in five Tests before injuries and loss of form resulted in his removal from the squad.

Prithvi has also played six ODIs for India without having much success. He even failed to secure an IPL deal in 2025. Prithvi will have to work really hard if he harbour hopes of reviving his career.

# 2. Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh celebrates picking a wicket against England during the T20I series. Source: Getty

The left-arm pacer has established himself in the Indian white-ball formats. Despite playing just eight ODIs in his career so far, Arshdeep has been picked as one of the fast bowlers for the upcoming Champions Trophy slated to start from February 19.

Arshdeep played just two matches in the 2018 World Cup and has gained recognition for his death over bowling for the Punjab Kings in the IPL. He made his T20I debut in 2022 and has become an integral member of the side.

Arshdeep is currently the leading wicket-taker (99) for India in T20Is. Arshdeep has represented the Men in Blue in 71 white ball games, bagging 111 wickets in the process.

# 1. Shubman Gill

The only batter from the 2018 U-19 World Cup winning squad to represent India in all three formats of the game, Shubman Gill has been named the vice-captain of the Indian ODI team for the upcoming series against England and the Champions Trophy.

Gill was India’s highest run scorer in the U-19 World Cup and played a pivotal role in India’s triumphant campaign. He made his international debut for India in ODIs back in 2019. His moment of recognition came in the 2020-21 Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Gill’s stunning knock of 91 in the final Test at Brisbane was instrumental in India winning a famous Test series Down Under. Since then, Gill has become a permanent member of the Indian Test and ODI side and has scored 4799 international runs so far.

