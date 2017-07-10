5 things India did wrong to lose the one-off T20I

India were terrible. Here is why.

by vedantja Top 5 / Top 10 10 Jul 2017, 12:30 IST

The tournament-winning team returned, India didn’t turn up

India lost the one-off T20I against the West Indies last night. Badly. It was the World T20 semi-final all over again as the Men in Blue put up a below par score that was still worth giving a fight, and one West Indian just got stuck into the visitors’ bowling and decimated.

Evin Lewis’ 125 off just 62 balls was just too hot for India’s bowlers to handle and in a flurry of dropped catches, missed stumpings, poor bowling and Virat Kohli shouting, India sunk. We look at five reasons where India remained below par in the T20.