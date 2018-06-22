Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Things India need to do to win ODI series in England

A look at what India need to do in order to win the ODI series in England.

Shashwat Kumar
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 22 Jun 2018, 19:16 IST
4.30K

CRICKET-AUS-IND

After the drubbing of Afghanistan, the next assignment for the Indian Cricket Team is England. India will go into the limited-overs leg of the series with the confidence of having succeeded there, back in 2014. Over the years, India has enjoyed a better limited-overs record in England. Even in 2014, when the test series finished 3-1 in England’s favor, India bounced back in the ODI series with some comprehensive displays. The Champions Trophy victory in 2013 is another example of the Indian team doing well in ‘white-ball cricket’ in England.

In the limited-overs format, the White ‘Kookabura’ ball is used. The ball can be swung prodigiously for a while, but it doesn’t last long. In the Tests, however, the ‘Duke’ ball is used which maintains its seam and shine for a considerable amount of time, hence making it conducive for swing bowling. This is one of the primary reasons why India and teams, in general, have found England a tough nut to crack in Tests.

However, India’s fortunes haven’t been that good in the Test arena. Apart from a series victory in 2007, they haven’t really been able to come up trumps against the English side in their backyard.

On the back of the IPL, the limited overs series is the perfect Launchpad for this team to catapult itself into the history books. As for players like Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, it is essential that they prove their doubters wrong by performing well in England.

Though the bigger challenge for India might be winning the Test series, the ODI series should be prioritized with the World Cup not far away. This series will also act as the perfect dress rehearsal for the World Cup. With the World Cup just a year away, India would like to emerge victorious against this English side and stamp their authority. 

Here is a look at certain things that India needs to do in order to reign supreme on English soil. If these tactics are used efficiently, India might just be on their way to win their second consecutive ODI series in England.

#1 Take early wickets

CRICKET-RSA-IND-T20

England will most probably open with Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow. The two openers also complement each other perfectly. Roy prefers using his reach and playing balls on the front foot. His greatest asset is his ability to hit the ball straight. Bairstow, on the other hand, likes to hang back and play the pulls and the cuts with devastating efficiency. This adjustment of length does not allow the bowlers to strike a rhythm and even a slight error results in maximum punishment.

If India is to win the series, it needs to make early inroads into this English batting line-up. The sooner Joe Root and Eoin Morgan are exposed to the new ball, the better are India’s chances to contain England.

A failure in doing so would lead to England putting up a mammoth total or completing run chases comfortably on more occasions than India would want.

England vs India, 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us