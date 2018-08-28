5 things India need to do to clinch the Test series 3-2

After winning the third Test India will look to win the remaining two Tests

India made a miraculous comeback against England, winning the third Test by 203 runs. The series is nicely poised with two Tests to go and anything is possible after India fought back in the third Test.

The stakes have changed drastically after the third Test, and it seems Virat Kohli and Co. have the upper hand even though they are trailing by 2-1. After the last Test, the England batting line-up has been exposed more than the Indian batting, and have struggled against both spin and pace. To make it worse, English slip fielders have looked more vulnerable than ever.

India have the golden opportunity to win the series with all the players looking in great touch. Let us find out what India needs to do in order to win the series.

#5 No significant changes in the team selection

Ashwin might be replaced if he does not get recover in time

Under Virat Kohli's leadership, the culture of the Indian team has changed significantly. The Yo-Yo Test has become a mandatory criterion to get selected into the squad. Another policy that is being adopted is the 'horses for courses' where the players get dropped if they perform badly for 2-3 matches.

In 38 Tests as a captain, Virat has made changes in every Test due to injury or lack of form. This policy at times has been successful for the team, but also hampered the winning team combination.

In the South Africa Test series, when Ajinkya Rahane and Bhuvenshwar Kumar were dropped for the second Test, it proved costly, while the same thing happened on the England tour when Cheteshwar Pujara was dropped from the first Test.

After winning the third Test against England, the Indian team has finally found the right combination. If India are to win this series, then the constant chopping of the playing XI needs to stop, and they need to back the players who are struggling with form.

