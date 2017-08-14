Sri Lanka vs India 2017: Five things India did right to smash Sri Lanka in third Test

India annihilated Sri Lanka by an innings and 171 runs in the third Test at Pallekele.

@neelabhrar by Neelabhra Roy Top 5 / Top 10 14 Aug 2017, 22:23 IST

India whitewashed Sri Lanka 3-0

India registered their 5th series whitewash in Test cricket (3 Tests or more), defeating Sri Lanka by an innings and 171 runs in the third Test at Pallekele a thus recording their second successive innings victory. It was also India’s first series whitewash abroad (3 Tests or more) and only the second time that India won three Tests in a Test series overseas, the previous such instance coming nearly half a century back in 1968 when India defeated New Zealand 3-1.

A brilliant opening stand from Shikhar Dhawan and KL Rahul followed by Hardik Pandya’s blistering 108 helped India to 487. In reply, Sri Lanka could only score 135 thanks to Kuldeep Yadav’s spell of 4/40. In the second innings, brilliant bowling by Ravichandran Ashwin and Mohammed Shami helped India dismiss the hosts for only 181, thus winning the match and clean-sweeping the series.

With India ending the Test series in remarkable style, let’s take a look at five things that India did right in the final Test.

#5 Mohammed Shami’s bowling

Shami bowled pretty well throughout the match

The Indian bowlers did a terrific job throughout the match. Amongst the pacers, one person who really stood out was Mohammed Shami. With the ball, Shami took two wickets in the first innings, that of Dimuth Karunaratne and Upul Tharanga. The pacer’s performance in the second innings was more commendable as he picked up three wickets for 32 runs.

His first scalp was night-watchman Malinda Pushpakumara following which he dismissed Kusal Mendis with a full delivery towards the leg stump which hit Mendis on the pads. Shami’s third scalp was Lakshan Sandakan who nicked a length delivery straight to Wriddhiman Saha.