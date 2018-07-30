Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 things India should do to win Test series against England

Kartik Bansal
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
400   //    30 Jul 2018, 10:48 IST

Image result for 5 things India should do to win Test series against England

India has shown invincible performances at home, but the Virat Kohli led side needs to win overseas to justify their ICC rankings in the true sense. India's surge to reign their supremacy over World cricket begins with the five-match Test series against England followed by a four-match Test series in Australia later this year.

The men in Blue have shown signs of courageous performances against the Aussies in their last tour down under but they need to settle some unfinished business in England especially after getting decimated in their last two tours.

With a long series in prospect, India would keep in mind the mistakes committed in the previous tours as they look to dominate a wounded England side in their own backyard. It's never easy to hunt a lion in his own den, but this Indian side is led by a determined skipper who knows how to plan a trap even if it is against the best in the world.

There are certain areas of concern for the visitors which they need to set right before they take the field for the first Test on August 1. We take a look at some of the things that India needs to do to win the Test series against England:

#5. Managing the workload of seamers

2nd Test - Australia v India: Day 4

India were dealt with a major blow even before the start of the Test series as Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who aggravated a lower back problem in the final ODI against England was deemed unavailable for the first three Tests against England.

While Bumrah, who was ruled out of the limited-overs leg was recalled for the Test series but will be available only after the first Test match. This leaves India in a sort of bother with onus now on the trio of Ishant Sharma, Mohammad Shami and Umesh Yadav with Shardul Thakur as the backup to help their side coast to victory even in adverse situations.

In a long and gruelling 5-match Test series, the team management will be wary of the possible breakdown of the bowlers, especially the pacers. Since two of their premier fast bowlers from the recent tour to South Africa are already sidelined due to injury for the first Test match, India would hope that others are 100% fit to play the series opener.

In England, pacers enjoy most of the overs, so it will be a challenge for them to bowl at their peak and try not to get caught by any sort of injuries.



1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket Virat Kohli KL Rahul
Kartik Bansal
CONTRIBUTOR
An avid Cricket Follower
4 Things India should do to win at Bristol
RELATED STORY
5 Things India need to do to win ODI series in England
RELATED STORY
5 epic clashes to look forward to in the upcoming...
RELATED STORY
England vs India: 5 reasons why India can win Test series...
RELATED STORY
England v India, 2018: Top 5 things to look ahead of the...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 Things to look forward to in the...
RELATED STORY
4 questions India need to address ahead of the Test...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Players to watch out for during...
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why India could win the Test series against...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 5 things we learnt from the T20I...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
India in England Tour Match 2018
3rd T20I | Sun, 08 Jul
ENG 198/9 (20.0 ov)
IND 201/3 (18.4 ov)
India win by 7 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
1st ODI | Thu, 12 Jul
ENG 268/10 (49.5 ov)
IND 269/2 (40.1 ov)
India win by 8 wickets
ENG VS IND live score
2nd ODI | Sat, 14 Jul
ENG 322/7 (50.0 ov)
IND 236/10 (50.0 ov)
England win by 86 runs
ENG VS IND live score
3rd ODI | Tue, 17 Jul
IND 256/8 (50.0 ov)
ENG 260/2 (44.3 ov)
England win by 8 wickets
IND VS ENG live score
| Wed, 25 Jul
IND 395/10 & 89/2
ESX 359/8
Match Drawn
IND VS ESX live score
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
India in England Tour Match 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
MCC Tri-Nation Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh ODI Series 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s ODI Series 2018
Netherlands v Nepal ODI Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us