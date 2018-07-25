5 things Indian squad will miss from the 2011 World Cup winning squad

rahul jain FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.69K // 25 Jul 2018, 17:14 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Indian team at the present moment is gearing up for the 2019 edition of World Cup. The Men in Blue are one of the top contenders for the coveted edition in England. India were the winners of the 2011 edition of World Cup.

If we go back to 2011 World Cup, we will find that the Indian team had players who were proficient in carrying out tasks which necessarily did not belong to their domain. Sachin and Sehwag, though not excellent bowlers, had the knack of chipping in with an over or two whenever required. Yuvraj Singh outshined the lead spinner Harbhajan Singh in terms of wickets taken. Also, the middle order had a settled look.

The present ODI squad lacks a batsmen in top 5 who can roll over his arms if required. Kohli depends heavily on his pure bowlers to fetch wickets. If the first choice bowlers undergo some harsh treatment, the captain has no luxury of deploying his part-timers to get a breakthrough.

Though the Indian team gives a settled look ahead of the marquee event with some petty issues here and there, let us go through some of the features of the 2011 World Cup winning squad which could be surely missed by the team in its quest to regain the title in 2019.

#5. All-rounder in Top 5

Indian team right now doesn't posses a batsman in the top 5 who could be termed as part time bowler. Yuvraj Singh handled the responsibility to perfection in 2011 World Cup. He played the role of fifth bowler for India in helpful and spinning conditions which is dearly missed by the present ODI setup.

He wasn't someone who could be termed as a full-fledged allrounder, but he did the job rather successfully, winning the Man of the Tournament award with 15 wickets to his name.

1 / 5 NEXT