Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 things we learned from Sri Lanka-South Africa ODI series

Akshay Sharma
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
257   //    14 Aug 2018, 19:15 IST

South Africa v Sri Lanka - 4th ODI Series
Quinton de Kock played a pivotal role in South Africa's series victory

The recently concluded 5-match ODI series between Sri Lanka and South Africa followed a strange pattern. South Africa romped to victory in the first three matches to seal the series but then lost the next two matches without much fight.

But the overall series victory was important for South Africa after their crushing defeat at the hands of the hosts in the Test series. It was also important as it came in the absence of the recently-retired AB de Villiers and after their disastrous performance at home against India in their last ODI campaign. So, at the end of the series, let’s look at five takeaways from this contest.

De Kock and Duminy - Fulcrum of SA batting

3rd Momentum ODI: South Africa v India
JP Duminy was the man-of-the-series against Sri Lanka

Both Quinton de Kock and JP Duminy showed great form and reasserted their quality in limited-overs cricket. While De Kock proved that he is good in all conditions when playing ODIs, Duminy, who is now retired from Test cricket, displayed that he is still a force to be reckoned with.

What this means going ahead for South Africa is that, with AB gone, it’s these two batsmen around which South Africa’s batting would revolve. Yes, there are other quality batsmen also but the class and experience of these two make them vital to South Africa’s plans for next year’s World Cup.

De Kock, especially, is key as he bats at the top of the order and is capable of shredding the opposition attack to bits on his day. When he is playing well, South Africa are a very difficult side to beat. His form is essential for their success that he gets into his stride.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 2018 Sri Lanka Cricket South Africa Cricket Jean-Paul Duminy Quinton de Kock
Akshay Sharma
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Former Sports Correspondent with The Pioneer newspaper, Cricket chauvinist but with a great deal of interest and love for hockey, badminton and handball
Sri Lanka vs South Africa Fifth ODI: Preview and Playing XI
RELATED STORY
5 take-aways from the Sri Lanka vs South Africa Test series 
RELATED STORY
SL vs RSA ODI Series: Interesting numbers
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs South Africa 2018, Only T20I: 3 reasons why...
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs South Africa, Third ODI: Preview and...
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka Only T20I: Preview and...
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka, First ODI: Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Sri Lanka vs South Africa, 2nd ODI preview: can the hosts...
RELATED STORY
South Africa vs Sri Lanka, Third ODI : Preview and...
RELATED STORY
Kagiso Rabada speaks ahead of the second ODI against Sri...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
1st Test | Thu, 12 Jul
SL 287/10 & 190/10
RSA 126/10 & 73/10
Sri Lanka win by 278 runs
SL VS RSA live score
2nd Test | Fri, 20 Jul
SL 338/10 & 275/5
RSA 124/10 & 290/10
Sri Lanka win by 199 runs
SL VS RSA live score
1st ODI | Sun, 29 Jul
SL 193/10 (34.3 ov)
RSA 196/5 (31.0 ov)
South Africa win by 5 wickets
SL VS RSA live score
2nd ODI | Wed, 01 Aug
SL 244/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 246/6 (42.5 ov)
South Africa win by 4 wickets
SL VS RSA live score
3rd ODI | Sun, 05 Aug
RSA 363/7 (50.0 ov)
SL 285/10 (45.2 ov)
South Africa win by 78 runs
RSA VS SL live score
4th ODI | Wed, 08 Aug
SL 306/7 (39.0 ov)
RSA 187/9 (21.0 ov)
Sri Lanka win by 3 runs (DLS Method)
SL VS RSA live score
5th ODI | Sun, 12 Aug
SL 299/8 (50.0 ov)
RSA 121/10 (24.4 ov)
Sri Lanka win by 178 runs
SL VS RSA live score
Only T20I | Today
RSA 98/10 (16.4 ov)
SL 99/7 (16.0 ov)
Sri Lanka win by 3 wickets
RSA VS SL live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Sri Lanka v South Africa ODI Series 2018
Sri Lanka v South Africa Twenty20 2018
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v Afghanistan ODI Series 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us