5 things we learned from Sri Lanka-South Africa ODI series

Akshay Sharma

Quinton de Kock played a pivotal role in South Africa's series victory

The recently concluded 5-match ODI series between Sri Lanka and South Africa followed a strange pattern. South Africa romped to victory in the first three matches to seal the series but then lost the next two matches without much fight.

But the overall series victory was important for South Africa after their crushing defeat at the hands of the hosts in the Test series. It was also important as it came in the absence of the recently-retired AB de Villiers and after their disastrous performance at home against India in their last ODI campaign. So, at the end of the series, let’s look at five takeaways from this contest.

De Kock and Duminy - Fulcrum of SA batting

JP Duminy was the man-of-the-series against Sri Lanka

Both Quinton de Kock and JP Duminy showed great form and reasserted their quality in limited-overs cricket. While De Kock proved that he is good in all conditions when playing ODIs, Duminy, who is now retired from Test cricket, displayed that he is still a force to be reckoned with.

What this means going ahead for South Africa is that, with AB gone, it’s these two batsmen around which South Africa’s batting would revolve. Yes, there are other quality batsmen also but the class and experience of these two make them vital to South Africa’s plans for next year’s World Cup.

De Kock, especially, is key as he bats at the top of the order and is capable of shredding the opposition attack to bits on his day. When he is playing well, South Africa are a very difficult side to beat. His form is essential for their success that he gets into his stride.

