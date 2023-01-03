5 things to look forward to from Indian men's cricket team in 2023

The Indian men's cricket team had a forgettable outing in 2022. While they dominated almost every team in bilateral cricket, the Men in Blue failed to qualify for the Asia Cup and the T20 World Cup finals. They also lost all the Tests they played in SENA nations last year.

India will be keen to make a fresh start in 2023. The BCCI organized a meeting on the first day of the new year itself and prepared the roadmap for the upcoming ODI World Cup in India along with captain Rohit Sharma and coach Rahul Dravid.

2023 promises to be an exciting year for Indian cricket. Here are five things fans should look forward to seeing from the Indian team in the new year.

#1 India's journey to the World Test Championship final

After winning two consecutive Test series on Australian soil, India will play host to the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series in early 2023. Australia will play four Tests against India from February 9 to March 13 across four different venues.

Keeping the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) final in mind, India will have to win at least three of the four matches in the series against Australia. The Aussies, on the other hand, will aim to continue their dominance in the ongoing WTC cycle and regain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

#2 India's roadmap to 2023 Cricket World Cup

As mentioned earlier, the ODI Cricket World Cup will take place in 2023, with India playing host to the mega event. This will be the first time since 2016 that an ICC event will take place on Indian soil.

The BCCI organized a special meeting on January 1, 2023, to prepare a list of 20 players who will majorly play ODI cricket this year. It will be interesting to see how the players perform on the road to the mega event.

#3 Transition in India's T20I team

India's T20I team will undergo a transition in 2023. Reports have claimed that the selectors have dropped senior players Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, and Mohammed Shami from the squad. Even the likes of Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli and KL Rahul are missing from India's T20I squad for the series against Sri Lanka.

It looks like a new era will begin in Indian T20I cricket under Hardik Pandya this year. More youngsters will receive opportunities in the shortest format of the game.

#4 Workload management

Workload management will be a key area in Indian cricket this year. India missed some of their main players at the T20 World Cup last year due to injuries. The BCCI does not want to repeat the same mistakes before the ODI World Cup this year.

The BCCI has stated that the NCA will keep track of the workload of players during the long IPL season. It will be interesting to see how this workload is managed.

#5 India's performance in matches away from home

India v South Africa India team series schedule for 2023:January:India v Sri LankaIndia v New ZealandFebruary:India v AustraliaJuly:West Indies v IndiaSeptember:Asia Cup 2023India v AustraliaOctober:World Cup 2023November:India v AustraliaDecember:India v South Africa

2023 does not have too many foreign tours for the Indian team, but they will visit South Africa at the end of the year. It is expected to be a 'full-fledged' tour, meaning the Indian team will compete with the Proteas in all three formats.

Last year, India lost the Test series against South Africa 1-2 and then got whitewashed 0-3 in the ODIs. India will be keen to improve their performance on South African soil in 2023.

