5 Things that can help Australia defend their World Cup title in 2019

The Newlands Scandal has put Australian cricket in debacles, 2ith Australia's best batsmen - Steven Smith and David Warner - getting banned for one complete year owing to their involvement in the ball tampering scandal.

Ever since then, Cricket Australia has been in the rebuilding state. Tim Paine was appointed the captain for the betterment of the team. The team has played six ODIs ever since then and lost all of them which clearly depicts the state the team is in. Their T20I record isn't impressive either, losing six out of their last 10 games.

With the World Cup-2019 not too far away it is time for the CA to hit the panic button before it's too late. Here are the five potential steps that can help Australia defend their trophy.

#1 Focusing on their strengths

Australia's eternal strength has been their fast bowling unit. Australia has one of the best fast bowling units in the world in the form of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Andrew Tye. These five deadly fast bowlers can give any batsman run for their money with their variations, pace and bounce.

Cricket Australia has to focus on their fast bowling department for one primary reason that the conditions of England support the fast bowlers. However, the Australian fast bowlers are injury prone and them being fit should be the no.1 priority for CA now.

The Kangaroos need to have proper reserves like Jason Behrendorff or Jhye Richardson just in case something threatening happens to the first grade fast bowlers. On pitches suiting the fast bowlers these fiery bowlers can cause havoc and send chills through the spine of the opposition batsmen.

