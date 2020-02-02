5 things you may not know about Marnus Labuschagne

Marnus Labuschagne was the breakout star of 2019

With the new rule of concussion substitutes in international cricket, the world witnessed the rise of a star named Marnus Labuschagne who became the first ever concussion substitute in Test cricket history after Jofra Archer's lethal bouncer concussed Steve Smith. The right-handed batsman capitalised on the golden opportunity that he received as he played a knock of 59 runs at Lord's.

He then followed it up with scores of 74, 80 and 67 in the next three innings. His performances in England helped him keep his place in the Australian Test squad. When the Aussies kicked off their 2019-20 home season, the 25-year-old batsman registered three consecutive hundreds.

Labuschagne decimated the Pakistani bowling attack with his solid batting performances. He helped the Aussies record their first series win of the ICC World Test Championship. The Australian batsman continued his fine form against New Zealand, guiding his side to one more series win.

He recently made his ODI debut against India and has become a popular name in the international arena but here are the 5 things that you may not know about Marnus Labuschagne.

#5 He was born in South Africa

Marnus Labuschagne was born in Klerksdop

Very few fans may know that the right-handed batsman's birthplace is Klerksdop, North West Province, South Africa. His parents hailed from the African nation but they migrated to Australia in the year 2004 as his father got a job in an Australian mining company. Marnus learnt the English language only after moving to Brisbane.

He played for Queensland at the domestic level and also signed for Glamorgan in 2019 before he became a big name in world cricket. Labuschagne has played 75 First-Class matches so far where he has amassed 5,498 runs at a splendid average of 43.29. He has slammed 13 hundreds and 32 half-centuries at the first class level.

Note: All statisctics are as of February 2, 2020

