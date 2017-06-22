5 threats to team India on the West Indies tour

Despite being in good form, there are certain things that can pose a threat to India when they take on West Indies.

@Prosen02 by Prasenjit 22 Jun 2017, 19:20 IST

Virat Kohli will have to lead his side well in what could be a tricky tour

The 5-match ODI series between India and the West Indies is set to to start with the first ODI scheduled on 23rd of June. Following the ODI series, India will also play a one-off T20I against the Windies with which the tour will come to a conclusion.

The Windies didn’t qualify for the recently concluded Champions Trophy and now, will be up against a strong Indian side that has the ability to whitewash them in both the ODI series and the T20I. India look strong both on form and on paper. However, there are still certain things that can pose a great threat to India’s domination over the Windies in this tour.

Let us now have a look at five of those threats which can hinder the success of the Indian team on this tour:

#1 The immense Potential in the Windies Squad

Roston Chase

The Windies squad is fairly young and inexperienced at the moment. But, no one can deny the fact that their players have immense potential as well. Players like Evin Lewis and Roston Chase have already proved what they can do with the bat.

Lewis had struck a thunderous century last year in a T20I against India in the USA that accounted for a Windies victory by 1 run. Chase has also proved his mettle in the longer format of the game as he has already mustered 3 centuries and 3 half-centuries to his name in just 10 test matches. India will remember the way in which Chase single-handedly went on to draw a Test last year with a beautiful innings of 137*.

There is further talent in the squad in the likes of Shai Hope, Captain Jason Holder and Jonathan Carter. Left-handed opener Kieran Powell and limited overs specialist bowler Kesrick Williams have also impressed with their performances in the previous matches.

Leg spinner Devendra Bishoo is also not someone to be ignored. He is a big turner of the ball and can give nightmares to even the best players of spin. Moreover, they have some serious talent in the pace department in the likes of Miguel Cummins and Alzarri Joseph. They can trouble any batsman on their day.