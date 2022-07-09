5 times bowlers helped India win ODI matches with the bat

The basic concept of cricket is that it's a game where batters are expected to score runs and bowlers are supposed to take wickets. A third category emerged in the form of all-rounders, wherein rare talents performed both tasks with equal efficiency. Indian cricket has produced some legendary all-rounders such as Vinoo Mankad and Kapil Dev.

Even since Kapil’s retirement in 1994, though, India have failed to find an all-rounder of his caliber. A few, like Irfan Pathan, promised a lot but could not live up to expectations due to various reasons. As a result, India, at times, have had to depend on bowlers to deliver the goods with the bat under pressure situations. A few of them have done the same in rather memorable fashion when it comes to the one-day format.

In this feature, we take a look at five instances in one-day cricket when bowlers won matches for India with the willow in hand.

#5 Harbhajan Singh (15* off 11) - 2010 Asia Cup

Harbhajan Singh was a handy batter in all forms of cricket. Pic: Getty Images

Harbhajan Singh was known as a feisty character during his playing days and came up with a few handy knocks with the bat. In one of India-Pakistan’s many close cricket encounters, Harbhajan stunned the arch-rivals with a cameo of 15* off 11 balls.

India were chasing 268 during the 2010 Asia Cup match in Dambulla. They needed 36 runs with four overs to go with four wickets in hand. Under pressure, Harbhajan lofted the second ball of the 47th over from Shoaib Akhtar over wide long-on for a maximum.

The equation came down to seven off the last over. However, India lost the set Suresh Raina (34), who was run out off the second ball. Harbhajan, who was fired up after being involved in a verbal spat with Akhtar, then smacked Mohammad Amir for a six over midwicket to seal the deal in India’s favor.

He let out a victory roar by looking at Akhtar, who was fielding at third man.

#4 Javagal Srinath (30* off 23) and Anil Kumble (16* off 19) - 1996 Titan Cup

Javagal Srinath (left) and Anil Kumble.

The legendary Karnataka duo of Javagal Srinath and Anil Kumble won many cricket matches for India with the ball. However, it was their turn to shine with the bat during Match 3 of the Titan Cup held in 1996. What made the occasion special was the fact that Kumble and Srinath were playing on their home ground, the Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore.

Chasing 216, India crumbled to 164 for eight despite Sachin Tendulkar’s 88, who was often India’s one-man show in cricket matches in the 90s. Kumble and Srinath, however, demonstrated great resolve to add 52-runs for the ninth wicket and lift India to a famous win.

Srinath gave India hope by swinging Steve Waugh for a six over long-off in the 45th over. The duo rotated the strike smartly and kept finding the boundaries in between. One of the most famous comeback wins in Indian cricket’s history was registered when Srinath hit Glenn McGrath for a couple on the penultimate ball of the 49th over.

#3 Ajit Agarkar (26* off 12) - 1998 Coca-Cola Champions Trophy

Be it Test or ODI cricket, Ajit Agarkar was no mug with the bat. Pic: Getty Images

Former Indian pacer Ajit Agarkar was considered a genuine talent with the bat as well. While he did play some fine knocks with the willow, he could never quite live up to his potential as an all-rounder. One of his few glimpses of brilliance with the bat came against Sri Lanka in the opening match of the 1998 Coca-Cola Champions Trophy in Sharjah.

Chasing a target of 246, India slipped to 215 for seven despite skipper Mohammed Azharuddin’s 94 and Nayan Mongia’s 51. The chasing side needed 29 off the last three overs and someone had to find the boundaries. Agarkar lofted the first ball of the 48th over from Kumar Dharmasena over the ropes on the on side for a maximum.

With nine runs needed off nine balls, Agarkar attempted a big hit off Aravinda de Silva. He did not get the timing right. However, Sanath Jayasuriya, who was fielding on the boundary, misjudged the catch and palmed the ball over the ropes. Agarkar hit the winning runs with the first ball of the last over, whipping Jayasuriya through the in-field on the off side for four.

#2 Zaheer Khan (34* off 42) - 5th ODI vs New Zealand in Wellington (2003)

Zaheer Khan was a handy lower-order bat, especially in one-day cricket. Pic: Getty Images

Former left-arm seamer Zaheer Khan was the surprise batting hero for India in the Wellington ODI during their 2002-03 tour. Zaheer had already done a brilliant job with the ball, claiming three for 30 as India bundled out the Kiwis for 168. However, they themselves crumbled to 116 for seven in the chase.

Zaheer then held his nerve and featured in a defining eighth-wicket stand of 44 with Yuvraj Singh (54). He hit key boundaries to support Yuvraj as the duo kept the visitors in the hunt. A big moment in the game came in the 40th over when Zaheer clobbered Daryl Tuffey over the ropes on the on side.

Daniel Vettori sent Yuvraj back with the score on 160. However, Zaheer held his nerve and guided India home in what was an enthralling cricket match. With five runs needed for victory, he punched Andre Adams for four, piercing the off side field.

Off the next ball, Zaheer and Javagal Srinath scampered for a single to pull off an amazing come-from-behind win.

#1 Deepak Chahar (69* off 82) - 2nd ODI vs Sri Lanka in Colombo (2021)

Deepak Chahar played a game-changing knock in an ODI in Sri Lanka last year. Pic: Getty Images

Team India pacer Deepak Chahar surprised the cricketing fraternity with his mature half-century in the second ODI during the team’s tour of Sri Lanka in 2021. Set to chase a challenging 276, India seemed to be out of the contest at 193 for seven. However, Chahar had other ideas. He displayed great composure and, with help from the experienced Bhuvneshwar Kumar (19*), lifted India to a three-wicket win.

Chahar took his time during the first half of his innings and was batting on 22 off 42 at the end of the 40th over. He made a statement of intent in the 43rd over, muscling a tossed-up delivery from Lakshan Sandakan over long-off for six. Consecutive fours followed off Kasun Rajitha in the next over, bringing the equation to 35 off 36 balls.

Chahar reached a fine half-century by dabbing Dushmantha Chameera for a single towards deep point. Deservedly, the No. 8 batter struck the winning runs by smashing the first ball of the last over from Rajitha towards deep midwicket for a boundary.

Also Read: 5 Indian players who could have been the next Virender Sehwag

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far