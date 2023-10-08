Team India had a perfect start with the ball in their 2023 World Cup opener against Australia on Sunday, October 8. They bowled out a strong Australian team for 199 on a tough wicket at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

The Indian spin trio comprising Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, and Ravichandran Ashwin bowled 30 overs combined, picked up six wickets, and conceded only 104 runs.

Ravindra Jadeja was the chief destroyer, picking up the crucial wickets of Steve Smith, Marnus Labuschagne, and Alex Carey. Kuldeep Yadav had David Warner and Glenn Maxwell in his web as the wily old fox Ashwin picked up the wicket of Cameron Green.

This is not the first time Indian spinners have completely dominated their opponents in a World Cup encounter. Here is a look at five such instances:

#1. India vs Namibia - 2003 World Cup

In a group match against Namibia in the 2003 World Cup, the Indian batsmen dominated a hapless Namibian bowling attack. Sachin Tendulkar (152) and Sourav Gangly (112*) led India to a score of 311 from 50 overs.

A target of 312 was always going to be a challenging one for Namibia. Zaheer Khan provided two quick breakthroughs and Namibia were reduced to 21 for the loss of two wickets.

The Indian spinners then sprung into action and picked up the remaining eight Namibian wickets for just 109 runs, bundling them out for 130.

Yuvraj Singh was the most successful bowler, picking up four wickets for six runs from 4.3 overs. Harbhajan Singh and Dinesh Mongia picked up two wickets apiece and the Indian spinners picked up eight wickets for just 64 runs.

India won the match by a huge margin of 181 runs.

#2. India vs West Indies - 2011 World Cup

Yuvraj Singh was named Man of the Match for his all-round performance against West Indies

Team India's last group match in the 2011 World Cup was against West Indies at the Motera in Ahmedabad.

On a tricky wicket, India scored a respectable total of 268 in 50 overs, with Yuvraj Singh scoring a brilliant century (113).

Apart from Devon Smith, none of the other West Indies batsmen got used to the wicket and the India spinners had their opponents in a spinning web.

Ashwin provided the initial breakthrough, dismissing Kirk Edwards leg before wicket. He also picked the wicket of Ravi Rampaul, returning impressive figures of two for 41 from 10 overs.

Suresh Raina (1), Yuvraj Singh (2) and Harbhajan Singh (1) contributed to the downfall of the West Indies batsmen and the Indian spinners picked up six of the ten West Indies wickets to fall.

India won the game by 80 runs and Yuvraj Singh was named Man of the Match for his all-round performance.

#3. India vs United Arab Emirates - 2015 World Cup

Ashwin picked up four wickets against UAE in the 2015 World Cup

India's only game in World Cup history against UAE was a memorable one for the Men in Blue. The encounter took place on February 28, 2015 at the WACA Ground in Perth.

Histroically, the WACA wicket is known to assist pacers. However, the Indian spinners wreaked havoc for the UAE batsmen, picking up six wickets.

The spin duo comprising Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja broke the backbone of the UAE middle-order and lower middle-order. Ashwin was the chief destroyer, picking up four wickets for 25 runs from his 10 overs.

Jadeja picked up two wickets in his five overs and the UAE were bundled out for 102. India chased the target in just 18.5 overs with nine wickets in hand. Ashwin was named Man of the Match for his match-winning spell.

#4. India vs Zimbabwe - 1996 World Cup

Anil Kumble and Venkatapathy Raju led India to a comfortable win against Zimbabwe in a group match of the 1996 World Cup.

Courtesy a century from Vinod Kambli (106), India scored 247 in 50 overs on a slow and sluggish track at Green Park in Kanpur.

A chase of 248 was a difficult one for the Zimbabwe team, and the Indian spinners made sure they never stood a chance. Raju picked up the wickets of Grant Flower, Andy Flower and Heath Streak and Kumble had Andrew Waller and Stephen Peall as his victims.

India won the game by 40 runs and picked up crucial points to advance to the next stage of the World Cup.

#5. India vs Kenya- 1996 World Cup

India's opening game in the 1996 World Cup was against World Cup debutants Kenya at Barabati Stadium in Cuttack.

India won the toss and invited Kenya to bat first. The Indian spin duo comprising Anil Kumble and Venkatapathy Raju put complete brakes on the run rate in the middle overs and picked up five wickets between them.

Anil Kumble picked up three wickets - of Kenya skipper Maurice Odumbe, Hitesh Modi, and Steve Tikolo. The leg spinner had impressive figures of three for 28 from his 10 overs.

Raju played the perfect supporting role and picked up a couple of wickets in his spell of 10 overs.

Kenya could manage to score only 199 for the loss of six wickets from 50 overs. India chased the target in 41.5 overs with seven wickets in hand. Sachin Tendulkar scored a brilliant unbeaten 127 and set up the Indian win. However, the Indian spinners were the chief architects of India's win.