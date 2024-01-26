5 times Joe Root struck with his golden arm vs India

Veteran England cricketer Joe Root is known for his batting ability, having amassed over 18,000 runs in international cricket. However, he is a decent off-spin bowler as well, who has claimed 62 wickets in the Test format. Having gone in with just one fast bowler in the first Test against India in Hyderabad, England captain Ben Stokes is utilizing Root as a frontline bowler.

The 33-year-old former England skipper has bowled 24 overs in India’s first innings of the opening Test and has registered figures of 2/77; two of his overs being maidens. In fact, the off-spinner bowled the first over on Day 2 and got the big wicket of Yashasvi Jaiswal, having the Indian opener caught and bowled for 80 with a smart piece of bowling.

Later in the innings, he also broke a frustrating stand between Srikar Bharat and Ravindra Jadeja, trapping the former leg before for 41. Root’s performance does not come as a surprise as he has the knack of picking up key wickets and breaking crucial partnerships.

In the wake of his bowling performance in the ongoing Hyderabad Test, we revisit five previous instances when Root struck with his golden arm against India.

#1 (1/5) - Southampton, 2014

The former England captain has 62 Test scalps to his name. (Pic: Getty Images)

Root registered figures of 1/5 from two overs in India’s second innings in Southampton in 2014, a Test England won by 266 runs. India were set to chase a mammoth 445. After losing two early wickets, Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli put up a fight, adding 51 runs for the third wicket.

Root, however, ensured that the partnership did not turn out to be a big one. He dismissed Dhawan for 37 off 85 with a nicely flighted delivery that the left-hander could only edge to slip. Moeen Ali finished with 6/67 as India crumbled to 178 all out.

#2 (2/31) - Mumbai, 2016

Root claimed 2/31 in 10 overs in India’s first innings of the Mumbai Test in December 2016. After England batted first and put up exactly 400, the hosts responded with 631. Strange as it may sound, it could have been worse but for Root’s two-fer.

The off-spinner dismissed Parthiv Patel for 15 to end a sixth-wicket stand of 26. Root forced Parthiv to nick a nicely tossed up delivery. The England bowler also got the next wicket as Ravichandran Ashwin flicked one to short leg. Root’s efforts were in vain, though, as India won the Test by an innings and 36 runs.

#3 (1/23) - Chennai, 2021

Root registered decent figures of 1/23 from 11 overs in India’s first innings of the second Test in Chennai during the 2021 tour. Fresh from his match-winning double hundred in the first Test at the same venue, he chipped in with the wicket of Ashwin again.

India batted first in the game and Ashwin was involved in a handy 35-run stand for the sixth wicket with Rishabh Pant (58*). Root broke the alliance by having Ashwin caught at short leg for 13, getting some extra bounce off the surface. India, however, ended up scoring 329 and won the contest by 317 runs.

#4 (5/8) - Ahmedabad, 2021

The off-spinner in action during the 2021 Ahmedabad Test. (Pic: Getty Images)

Root produced exceptional figures of 5/8 during the Day-Night Test at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, which finished within two days. It goes without saying that these are his best figures in Tests, and by some distance.

After Axar Patel’s six-fer bundled out England for 112, Root’s five-fer held India to 145, keeping them in the contest. The off-spinner had Pant caught behind and knocked over Washington Sundar before adding the scalps of Axar, Ashwin and Jasprit Bumrah to complete his five-wicket haul.

Root’s bowling heroics, however, went in vain as England were rolled over for 81 in their second innings. India chased a target of 49 in 7.4 overs, with all 10 wickets in hand.

#5 (1/23) - Birmingham, 2022

Root only claimed one wicket in three overs, giving away 23 runs, in the rescheduled Test against India in Birmingham in July 2022. However, it was arguably the most important of all scalps. Sent into bat, the visitors had recovered brilliantly from 98/5 courtesy of magnificent hundreds from Pant and Ravindra Jadeja.

Expand Tweet

The duo had added 222 runs for the sixth wicket. While England had James Anderson, Stuart Broad and Ben Stokes in their ranks, it was Root who broke the superb stand. The off-spinner tempted Pant (146 off 111) into a false stroke by throwing one up wide outside off. The Indian batter took the bait, but only ended up nicking the ball to slip.

Following Pant’s dismissal, the visitors were held to 416 in their first innings. England went on to win the Test match, famously chasing 378, with Root and Jonny Bairstow hammering unbeaten tons.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App