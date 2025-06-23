5 times Rishabh Pant lost his cool on the cricket field ft. ENG vs IND 2025 1st Test

Known for his joyous and cheerful nature, Indian keeper-batter Rishabh Pant has often lost his cool on the cricket field. The latest such instance came in the ongoing first Test between India and England at Headingley in Leeds.

In Test cricket, Pant is usually seen encouraging bowlers or sledging the batters from behind the stumps. However, there have been occasions when he vented out his frustration solely due to the match's situation.

Meanwhile, with a leadership role in the Indian Premier League, Pant has been proactive in making decisions. During this time, he has been involved in a few altercations with match officials as well.

On that note, let's take a look at a few times when Rishabh Pant's emotional outbursts caught the attention of the cricket fraternity and the fans.

#1 Rishabh Pant smashes his bat after dismissal in the Johannesburg Test in 2018

India clashed with South Africa during the third Test of the bilateral series at Johannesburg in January 2022. Batting first, India scored 202 and the Proteas responed by posting 229.

Pant arrived at the crease with India at 166/4 and leading by 139 runs. The southpaw was expected to steer the side on a comfortable pace along with Hanuma Vihari.

However, Rassie van der Dussen engaged in a verbal exchange with Rishabh Pant, which certainly irked the latter. As a result, Pant stepped out against Kagiso Rabada in only his third ball and his edge was caught by the wicketkeeper. The southpaw was angry after throwing his wicket away and smashed his bat on the wall while walking back to the pavilion.

In the end, India were all-out for 266 and South Africa eventually won the game by seven wickets.

#2 Frustration after losing a wicket during Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21

During the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2020-21, India met Australia in the third Test at Sydney in January 2021. After posting 338, Australia secured a 94-run first-innings lead. Then, the home side declared on 312/6 and set a target of 407 for the visitors.

India got a good start from Rohit Sharma (52) and Shubman Gill (31). However, they were in a spot of bother after Ajinkya Rahane's (4) dismissal reduced them to 102/3. At this point, Rishabh Pant played his natural game and found consistent boundaries, while Cheteshwar Pujara acted a strong support.

However, their blossoming 148-run stand was put to end by Nathan Lyon, who dismissed Pant for 97. After the dismissal, the southpaw was angry at Pujara, who advised him to not go for big shots and rather take singles/doubles.

During an interaction on the docu series 'Bandon Mein Tha Dum', Pant recalled what Pujara told him ahead of his dismissal (via India Today):

“'Rishabh try to stick. You can work in singles, doubles too. You don’t have to hit a boundary.' I got a little angry that they put me in this double-minded state. Because I like it when I’m very clear in my plans that this is what I want to do. We had built such a good momentum. In my mind the only thing at that time was ‘damn, what just happened?’ Because if I reached 100 there, it would have been one of my best," Pant said.

After Pujara (77) departed, the unbeaten 62-run stand between Hanuma Vihari (23*) and Ravichandran Ashwin (39*) saved the Test match for India.

#3 No-ball protest in IPL 2022

During the IPL 2022 game between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals in Mumbai, a major controversy erupted on a no-ball non-call. With 36 required off the final over, Capitals batter Rovman Powell struck three consecutive sixes against Royals' pacer Obed McCoy.

However, the third ball was a high full-toss and the Capitals, along with skipper Rishabh Pant, expected a no-ball call from umpires. After the umpires deemed it a legal ball, Pant asked his batters to walk off the field in protest against the decision.

The keeper-batter asked assistant coach Pravin Amre to speak to the umpires regarding the matter, resulting in the game being halted. Nevertheless, the game resumed and the Royals managed to win by 15 runs.

In the post-match interview, Pant said of the incident (via ESPNcricinfo):

"Everyone in the ground saw it. I think third umpire should have interfered in between and said that was a no-ball, but I can't change the rule myself."

Later, Pant was fined 100% of his match fee and Amre was handed a one-match ban.

#4 Rishabh Pant's heated chat with umpire after DRS confusion in IPL 2024

Rishabh Pant was involved in a miscommunication with umpire Rohan Pandit during the IPL 2024 game between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow.

The incident took place during the fourth over of Super Giants' innings, when Ishant Sharma delivered a wide down the leg side against batter Devdutt Padikkal. Pant challenged the decision and the replays confirmed it was a wide delivery, and the umpire's call was upheld.

Rishabh Pant expressed his dissatisfaction and engaged in a heated discussion with Pandit, saying he didn't ask for the review. However, the replays showed that Pant had indeed made a gesture for taking DRS, and the umpire was correct in this regard.

In the end, Capitals won the game easily by six wickets, with Pant contributing 41.

#5 Expressing anger after umpire refuses to change ball in Headingley Test in 2025

In the ongoing Test match between India and England, Rishabh Pant lost his cool after the on-field umpire Paul Reiffel denied India's request for a ball change. It all happened in the 61st over of England's first innings on Day 3, when Harry Brook hit a four against Mohammed Siraj.

After Pant expressed his disapproval of the condition of the ball, Reiffel inspected it using his ball gauge. He deemed that the ball was in fine shape and returned it back to the wicket-keeper.

Frustrated by the umpire's decision, Rishabh Pant hurled the ball back-handed on the ground towards Siraj's direction and stormed off. Pant's act drew response from the Headingley crowd, who booed at him.

