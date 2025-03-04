5 times Steve Smith tormented India with the bat in an ODI ft. 2025 Champions Trophy

Australia captain Steve Smith once again played a superb innings against India, this time in the semifinal of the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy on Tuesday, March 4, in Dubai. Leading from the front, Smith scored an important half-century after winning the toss and electing to bat first.

Steve Smith has consistently delivered against India, particularly in the ODI format, including on big occasions. In 30 matches in the format, he has amassed 1383 runs against India at an average of 53.19 with five hundreds and seven half-centuries.

On that note, let us take a look at the five times Steve Smith has troubled India in ODIs.

5 times Steve Smith tormented India with the bat in an ODI

#5 149 - Perth, 2016

In the first ODI of the series during India's tour of Australia in 2016, Steve Smith played a solid knock at the WACA, Perth. India put up a strong effort to score 309/3 after batting first.

However, all their work was undone by Australian skipper Smith, who slammed a magnificent century to help them chase down the target with five wickets to spare. He scored 149 runs off just 135 balls, hitting 11 fours and two sixes. Australia had lost a couple of early wickets but his innings turned things around completely.

#4 73 - Dubai, 2025

Smith batting in the Semi Final of ICC Champions Trophy 2025 - Source: Getty

Australia won the toss and elected to bat first in the 2025 Champions Trophy semifinal clash against India in Dubai. Steve Smith had to walk in early as they lost opener Cooper Connolly in the third over.

Taking responsibility, the skipper led from the front, scoring an important half-century. Setting the platform for Australia to get to a competitive total of 264, he scored 73 runs off 96 balls, hitting four boundaries and a maximum.

#3 105 - Sydney, 2020

When India toured Australia in 2020, Steve Smith gave the visitors a tough time with the bat. In the first ODI of the series in Sydney, he scored a match-winning century in quick time.

Australia batted first and posted a massive total of 374/6 from 50 overs. He took the attack to the Indian bowlers, smashing 105 runs off just 66 balls at a strike-rate of 159.09, including 11 fours and four sixes in his stellar knock. He was named the Player of the Match as the hosts also won by 66 runs.

#2 104 - Sydney, 2020

Steve Smith carried on his brilliant form in the second ODI of the same series in 2020, once again in Sydney. Australia batted first, similar to the first ODI, and put up a huge total of 389/4 on the board.

Once again, Smith had a key role to play in this effort. He slammed another hundred, which also came at a quick pace. The right-hander smashed 104 runs off just 64 balls, striking 14 boundaries and two sixes at a strike-rate of 162.50. He was named the Player of the Match again as Australia won by 51 runs.

#1 105 - Sydney, 2015

Steve Smith smashing a boundary during the 2015 World Cup semifinal against India - Source: Getty

Steve Smith played a sensational knock in the semifinal of the 2015 ODI World Cup against India in Sydney. Australia batted first and reached a total of 328/7 from their 50 overs, putting India under pressure with runs on the board in a big game.

Smith top-scored with a wonderful hundred, slamming 105 runs off just 93 balls, including 11 fours and two sixes at a strike-rate of 112.90. He also won the Player of the Match award as Australia beat India by 95 runs. Moreover, they also went on to win the World Cup that year.

