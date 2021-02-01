5 times James Anderson dismissed Virat Kohli in Test cricket

The riveting contests between Virat Kohli and James Anderson have been one of the talking points of the last few India-England Test series.

The two greats of the game are going to renew their cricketing rivalry in the four-match Test series starting on February 5.

Virat Kohli and Anderson have faced each other in 17 Test matches since their first confrontation in 2012.

The Indian batting maestro has amassed 1466 runs in these Tests, doing so at an impressive average of 48.66.

Anderson has dismissed the current Indian captain on five occasions in Test cricket while conceding 225 runs in the bargain.

The England swing bowler had the better of the exchanges between the two stalwarts in the first two series they played against each other but Virat Kohli has enjoyed the upper hand since then.

With that context, let us have a look at the five times Anderson has got Virat Kohli's scalp in Test cricket.

Virat Kohli's five dismissals against James Anderson in Test cricket

#1: Caught at slip, Kolkata, December 2012

Anderson dismissed Virat Kohli for the first time in 2012

Virat Kohli and James Anderson faced each other for the first time when England toured India in 2012.

England's premier bowler did not dismiss Kohli in the first two Tests of the series but did not let him score any runs off his bowling either.

But in the first innings of the third Test of the series at Kolkata, Anderson got the outside edge of Virat Kohli's bat to be caught by Graeme Swann at second slip.

That was the only time Anderson dismissed Kohli in that series, with the latter scoring 23 runs against him.

#2: Caught behind, Lord's, July 2014

Anderson enjoyed a stranglehold on Virat Kohli in India's 2014 tour to England

After the 2012 series, Virat Kohli and Anderson faced each other in the five-match Test series during India's return tour to England in 2014.

The Indian run-machine had a torrid time in that series, with the England swing bowler being his primary tormentor.

Although Kohli was not dismissed by Anderson in the first Test of the series at Nottingham, he scored just a solitary run off his bowling.

The latter had his man in the first innings of the second Test at Lord's.

Virat Kohli outside-edged an out-swinger for Matt Prior to take an excellent catch behind the stumps.

Kohli failed to score a run off the three balls he faced from Anderson in that innings and was castled for a golden duck in the second essay by Liam Plunkett.

#3: Caught at slip, Southampton, July 2014

Virat Kohli nicked a catch to first slip off Anderson's bowling

Anderson again accounted for Virat Kohli in the first innings of the next Test played at Southampton. Although Kohli did score 39 runs in that knock, it included just a solitary run off Anderson's bowling.

Kohli nicked a delivery that seamed away off the pitch to Alastair Cook at first slip. In the second innings of that encounter, Kohli scored 28 runs before being caught behind off Moeen Ali's bowling.

#4: Caught at slip, Manchester, August 2014

Anderson continued his domination over Virat Kohli in the fourth Test at Manchester

Virat Kohli had no respite from James Anderson in the next Test match of the series, played at Manchester. He nicked an out-swinger to be caught again by Alastair Cook at first slip.

This was just the second delivery he had faced in that innings and failed to get off the mark.

#5: Caught at slip, Manchester, August 2014

Anderson had Virat Kohli's number again in the 2nd innings of the same Test

Virat Kohli's fifth and final dismissal to date against James Anderson came in the second innings of the same Test match at Manchester.

The latter again got the outside edge of Kohli's bat and the catch was snaffled up by Ian Bell at second slip.

WICKET! Anderson gets Kohli again! Bell with a neat catch low down at second slip. Old Trafford erupts again. India 61-5 #EngvInd — Sky Sports Cricket (@SkyCricket) August 9, 2014

Kohli scored 7 runs in that knock, five of which came off Anderson's bowling including his first boundary against him in that series.

Virat Kohli scored 26 runs across the two innings of the final Test of the series and was dismissed on both occasions by Chris Jordan.

Anderson dismissed Kohli four times during the 2014 Test series while conceding just 19 runs in the process.

But since that series, Anderson has failed to dismiss Virat Kohli in the eight Test matches they have played against each other – three in 2016 and five in 2018.

Kohli has scored 183 runs off Anderson's bowling across these two series.

Greatness



Kohli v James Anderson in Tests (Series Wise)



2014 - 19 Runs, 4 Outs



2016 - 69 Runs, 0 Outs| Ave - ♾️



2018 - 114 Runs, 0 Outs| Ave - ♾️



💉Master Comeback @imVkohli👑 pic.twitter.com/txXpSKCyAt — CricketMAN2 (@man4_cricket) March 25, 2020

The stage is now set for another glorious chapter in the intriguing battle between the two greats of the modern game.