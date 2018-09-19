Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 Times when pre-match sledging backfired spectacularly in Cricket

Sarthak Mohapatra
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
19 Sep 2018, 13:44 IST

Enter capt

Cricket is not just a physical game between bat and ball. It also involves mind games between teams, and sledging and banter are commonplace in the game. We have often seen players make provoking statements before an important match or series, to bring their opponents under pressure. While most set the tone for a thrilling contest in the middle, some statements often backfire spectacularly and become the stuff of tabloids!

Today we look at 5 such popular instances when pre-match banter came back to haunt players and pundits.

#1 Umar Gul challenging India's top 3 before World Cup 2011 Semi Final against India

Enter
Sehwag took apart Gul in a sensational onslaught!!

The World Cup Semi Final 2011 between India and Pakistan was one of the most anticipated matches across the globe. The build-up had reached a crescendo, and fans were eager to hear what the teams thought about each other, one day before the match. This is when Umar Gul came up with an ambitious statement in a press conference:

"India is dependent on their top 3. I am looking to dismiss those 3."

These words might not be too provocative, but here it must be taken into account that an India vs Pakistan affair, especially at the world cup, just needs a little spark to turn into a ball of fire. Needless to say, the Indians were a charged lot!

In the monumental match that followed, Virender Sehwag launched a stunning onslaught on Umar Gul, taking him for 5 fours in 1 over. Gul, who had entered the semi-final, in spectacular form throughout the world cup, saw his reputation torn into tatters, and finished the match with 69 expensive runs off 8 overs. Fair enough to say, his performance mirrored that of Pakistan, who lost by 29 runs.

Sarthak Mohapatra
CONTRIBUTOR
