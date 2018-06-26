Five times when the Aussies were humiliated in an ODI series

Five times when the opposition ruthlessly defeated the Australians in an ODI series.

Australia's cricketing history is a rich one. Over the years they have dominated the opposition with absolute authority, be it at home or in away conditions. When we go through their record in ODI series, we find that they have convincingly won majority of them. More often than not, they have plundered the opposition into submission and that's how they have been five time world champions.

Of the 88 ODI series played by them in the 1994-2012 span, they won 60 of them. If they were mighty at home, they were equally potent in away conditions. They won series against each and every major cricket playing nation in the world.

But, nothing in this world is perfect. History shows that in between these wins, there were instances when they were also thrashed by the opposition. Recently, they lost the ODI series against England by a humiliating 5-0 margin. Let us have a look at some of the instances from the history when they were defeated in such a manner by the opposition team.

Criteria: A minimum of 3 match ODI series is taken into consideration.

#5 Australia in West Indies ODI series, 1994-95

Loss margin: 4-1

Australia toured West Indies for a 5 match ODI series in March, 1995. Although, the first ODI was a closely fought one where the hosts managed to win by six runs. Australia made a comeback in the second match winning by 26 runs, which was to be their solitary win in the series.

From there, they were completely outplayed in the tournament with the hosts winning the remaining matches by 133 runs, 7 wickets and 5 wickets respectively. Their batsmen and bowlers failed to perform in unison, which ultimately contributed to their loss.

They were usually found short of strategy against the batting duo of Carl Hooper and Brian Lara. This was the first time they had lost a bilateral series by such a huge margin.