5 top critiques of Salman Butt's selection consultant appointment that could've led to his sacking ft. Ramiz Raja

A major controversy erupted in Pakistan cricket after former captain Salman Butt was appointed as a consultant to chief selector Wahab Riaz. Some former cricketers from the country questioned the decision to pick Butt for the PCB role considering his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal.

An official statement by the PCB on Friday, December 1 confirmed that Butt, Kamran Akmal and Rao Iftikhar Anjum were chosen as consultants to the chief selector. Following the massive backlash, though, the decision to appoint Butt was revoked.

In a press conference on Saturday, Riaz confirmed the same and accused the media of propaganda.

“People were talking all sorts of stuff about me and Salman Butt. Therefore, I am reversing the decision and I have already spoken to Salman Butt and I have told him that he cannot be part of my team. Some media houses and people are resorting to propaganda,” he was quoted as telling the media.

In the wake of the latest development, we analyze in detail the reasons that may have forced the PCB to do a U-turn on Butt’s appointment.

#1 Ramiz Raja slammed Salman Butt’s appointment

Former PCB chief and ex-Pakistan captain Ramiz Raja (Pic: PCB)

Former Pakistan captain and ex- PCB chief Ramiz Raja has hit out at the cricket board for Butt’s appointment as a consultant member to chief selector Riaz. Speaking to Cricbuzz, he expressed vehement disapproval of the move and commented:

"It's insane to have a selection committee consisting of a member whose decision can be termed as a display of filial affection or non-affection and another who was locked up for match fixing.”

Earlier, in 2020, he had also criticized the selection of Mohammad Amir in the national team despite his involvement in the 2010 spot-fixing scandal. Raja had famously stated back then that “tainted cricketers should open their grocery shops”.

#2 Sarfraz Nawaz was also unhappy with PCB’s move

Former Pakistan fast bowler Sarfraz Nawaz

Former Pakistan fast bowler Sarfraz Nawaz was also shocked by PCB's move on the name Butt as a consultant to men's team's chief selector Riaz. According to Nawaz, the appointment of a tainted cricketer in the panel could have severe consequences.

"This is not an ordinary decision but one that will have far-reaching implications. It is something serious. Look for what these tainted cricketers are there to help the chief selector in picking the talented players for future international commitments,” he told Geo TV.

“I am afraid that such a practice would leave a bad image on the country’s cricket. That should not have happened. It is very unfortunate that tainted players were included on the panel. It is also against the NA/Senate Committees findings and recommendations," he had added.

#3 Mohammad Hafeez played crucial role in Salman Butt’s removal: Reports

Pakistan’s Team Director Mohammad Hafeez (Pic: Getty Images)

According to a report in Cricket Pakistan, Team Director Mohammad Hafeez played a crucial role in the removal of Butt as consultant to PCB chief selector Riaz. The report claimed that on learning about Butt's appointment in Australia, Hafeez urged PCB’s top officials to reconsider the decision.

Hafeez also reportedly called the PCB headquarters in Lahore and termed Butt’s appointment as a mistake, questioning how he could collaborate with someone of that nature.

After severe backlash of social media, with old videos of him claiming he would not work with fixers going viral, Hafeez exerted pressure on PCB to reverse the decision to appoint Butt.

#4 Butt's appointment was met with fierce internal resistance within the PCB: Reports

Another report by ESPNcricinfo stated that Butt's appointment was met with “fierce internal resistance within the PCB too”. The report claimed that at least one employee was said to be uncomfortable with it and even went to the extent of threatening to resign.

With growing criticism from media, former cricketers and sections with the PCB as well, Riaz was apparently forced to hurriedly arrange a press conference on Saturday evening, announcing the withdrawal of Butt's name from the consultant panel.

#5 Butt’s appointment revoked on PM’s notice: PMO

Meanwhile, a statement from the Prime Minister’s Office said the controversial appointment of Butt was withdrawn following the orders of caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar, the PCB patron-in-chief.

“The prime minister has taken a serious notice of the appointment of Salman Butt, a controversial former cricket player,” the PMO said.

The PMO statement added that the caretaker prime minister observed that there was no dearth of talent in Pakistan, adding that the selection committee should be free from any controversy.