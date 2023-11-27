PCB seeks compensation from ICC should India refuse to travel to Pakistan for the 2025 Champions Trophy - Reports  

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) wishes to be compensated by the International Cricket Council (ICC) in case Team India refuse to travel across the border for the 2025 Champions Trophy. Pakistan have been assigned to host the eight-team tournament, but the ICC has yet to sign the hosting agreement.

Pakistan were slated to host the entirety of the 2023 Asia Cup as well. However, the tournament was conducted in a hybrid model, with all of Team India's matches as well as the final being shifted to Sri Lanka. In a bid to avoid a similar fiasco, Pakistan want clarity, should disaster strike yet again.

According to a report by the PTI, current chairman Zaka Ashraf along with COO Salman Naseer had an interaction with the ICC Executive Board in Ahmedabad regarding the volatile situation.

"Pakistani officials discussed the probability of the Indian board (BCCI) again refusing to send its team to Pakistan and made it clear that in any given situation the ICC must avoid taking unilateral decisions on the tournament," aosource told PTI.

Team India's refusal to travel to Pakistan for bilateral series or tournaments comes primarily from a diplomatic point of view. The government is not keen on the team playing across the border, considering the high risk that comes with it.

Given that security is Team India's primary concern over touring Pakistan, the PCB has suggested the ICC either arrange an independent security agency or work closely with the PCB itself to ensure appropriate security standards.

"The PCB officials said many top teams had toured Pakistan in the last two years without any security concerns. They also made it clear that in case of India not sending its team and its matches being moved to another country, then the ICC must compensate Pakistan for this," the source added.

Pakistan have hosted the likes of Zimbabwe, West Indies, Australia, New Zealand, and England in recent times.

PCB doesn't intend to give up its hosting rights by any means

The 2025 Champions Trophy marks the first time that Pakistan will host a full-fledged multi-nation tournament since the 2008 Asia Cup. The latter also marks the last time that India toured Pakistan to play competitive cricket.

The BCCI representative stuck to the same stance ever since the political tension between the two neighboring nations has grown.

"The BCCI representative maintained that any call on India playing in Pakistan in 2025 would only be taken by their government and they were bound to follow the decision," the source said.

PCB has made it clear that they will not give up the hosting right even in the situation where India refuse to travel and the tournament is shifted to somewhere else.