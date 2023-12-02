"One that will have far-reaching implications" - Sarfraz Nawaz on Salman Butt's appointment as consultant to chief selector

Former Pakistan seamer Sarfraz Nawaz remains baffled by PCB's decision on the panel of consultants to assist the men's team's chief selector Wahab Riaz. Referring to Salman Butt, Nawaz feels the appointment of a tainted cricketer in the panel could have grave consequences.

Along with Kamran Akmal and Iftikhar Anjum, Butt has been appointed as the consultant by the PCB, with their role to begin ahead of the five-match T20I series against New Zealand in January.

this is also Butt's official role with any side since going to prison for 30 months in 2011 for his involvement in the spot-fixing saga. The 39-year-old also copped a 10-year ban from the ICC.

Nawaz feels the appointment of Butt should have never happened as it would reflect badly on Pakistan cricket and could have wider implications. As quoted by Geo TV, the 75-year-old claimed:

"This is not an ordinary decision but one that will have far-reaching implications. It is something serious. Look for what these tainted cricketers are there to help the chief selector in picking the talented players for future international commitments.

"I am afraid that such a practice would leave a bad image on the country’s cricket. That should not have happened. It is very unfortunate that tainted players were included on the panel. It is also against the NA/Senate Committees findings and recommendations."

With Pakistan's men's team failing to reach another World Cup semi-finals, the PCB has made wholesale changes to the coaching staff. Umar Gul and Saeed Ajmal have been roped in as fast-bowling and spin-bowling coaches, respectively. Meanwhile, Inzamam-ul-Haq resigned as the chief selector amid the 2023 World Cup.

"Why were these even considered for any post under the present regime" - Sarfraz Nawaz on recent PCB appointments

PCB Chief Zaka Ashraf. (Credits: Twitter)

Nawaz also revealed that he thought about writing to PCB chief Zaka Ashraf, suggesting that Butt's appointment was a wrong move. He added:

"All my life I have been fighting against this menace and had to shift to England under growing life threats from the mafia. When I came to know that the PCB is making no difference in clean and tainted players, I was shocked.

"Why were these even considered for any post under the present regime? I am seriously thinking of writing a letter to PCB Management Committee chairman Zaka Ashraf highlighting the issue which will bring a bad name to Pakistan cricket."

Pakistan will next be in action in a three-Test series against Australia, which starts on December 14.