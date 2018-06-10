5 unique records held by Indian cricketers

These are some of the most unique records boasted by Indian cricketers

Muhammad Saad 10 Jun 2018

Since the inception of the sport, we have seen untold phenomenal records being made and broken in the game of cricket.

While some of them seem fragile and shaky, there are others which mask an everlasting facade, persevering to defy the well-known saying "Records are made to be broken".

In this article, we have taken a peep at the 5 unique records that are presently boasted by Indian cricketers.

So without further ado, let's dive straight in!

#5 MS Dhoni - Most times bowled in international cricket while playing as a wicket-keeper

MS Dhoni will most likely go down in history as the most fascinating cricketer ever. Although the veteran is widely known for his splendid captaincy, there's all but nothing that the former Indian skipper has not put to the test.

Apart from batting and wicket-keeping, 'Captain Cool' has also experimented with bowling and surprisingly, holds a record in that category.

The 36-year-old has bowled in nine international matches, which is the most for a wicket-keeper. He has bowled a total of 132 balls in professional cricket and also took a wicket by dismissing Travis Dowlin in a One Day International in 2009.