Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 unique records held by Indian cricketers

These are some of the most unique records boasted by Indian cricketers

Muhammad Saad
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 10 Jun 2018, 21:10 IST
5.56K

Since the inception of the sport, we have seen untold phenomenal records being made and broken in the game of cricket.

While some of them seem fragile and shaky, there are others which mask an everlasting facade, persevering to defy the well-known saying "Records are made to be broken".

In this article, we have taken a peep at the 5 unique records that are presently boasted by Indian cricketers.

So without further ado, let's dive straight in!

#5 MS Dhoni - Most times bowled in international cricket while playing as a wicket-keeper

Enter captio

MS Dhoni will most likely go down in history as the most fascinating cricketer ever. Although the veteran is widely known for his splendid captaincy, there's all but nothing that the former Indian skipper has not put to the test.

Apart from batting and wicket-keeping, 'Captain Cool' has also experimented with bowling and surprisingly, holds a record in that category.

The 36-year-old has bowled in nine international matches, which is the most for a wicket-keeper. He has bowled a total of 132 balls in professional cricket and also took a wicket by dismissing Travis Dowlin in a One Day International in 2009.


Page 1 of 5 Next
IPL 2018 Indian Cricket Team Australia Cricket MS Dhoni Rohit Sharma
5 Cricket records held by Indian origin players
RELATED STORY
World Test XI of the current era that can beat the Indian...
RELATED STORY
Five occasions when Indian team defied the odds to script...
RELATED STORY
The World ODI XI that can beat 2015 World Cup Champions...
RELATED STORY
5 records held by Indian bowlers in Test Cricket
RELATED STORY
5 Cricketers with highest dismissals during nervous 90s...
RELATED STORY
8 wackiest hairstyles sported by cricketers
RELATED STORY
Top 10 richest cricketers in the world by net worth
RELATED STORY
Reminiscing 5 of the most destructive innings by an...
RELATED STORY
10 less heard records held by different players
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
Featured Matches
Match 53 | Sat, 19 May
RR 164/5 (20.0 ov)
RCB 134/10 (19.2 ov)
Rajasthan Royals win by 30 runs
RR VS RCB live score
Match 54 | Sat, 19 May
SRH 172/9 (20.0 ov)
KKR 173/5 (19.4 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 5 wickets
SRH VS KKR live score
Match 55 | Sun, 20 May
DD 174/4 (20.0 ov)
MI 163/10 (19.3 ov)
Delhi Daredevils win by 11 runs
DD VS MI live score
Match 56 | Sun, 20 May
KXIP 153/10 (19.4 ov)
CSK 159/5 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 5 wickets
KXIP VS CSK live score
Qualifier 1 | Tue, 22 May
SRH 139/7 (20.0 ov)
CSK 140/8 (19.1 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 2 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
Eliminator | Wed, 23 May
KKR 169/7 (20.0 ov)
RR 144/4 (20.0 ov)
Kolkata Knight Riders win by 25 runs
KKR VS RR live score
Qualifier 2 | Fri, 25 May
SRH 174/7 (20.0 ov)
KKR 160/9 (20.0 ov)
Sunrisers Hyderabad win by 14 runs
SRH VS KKR live score
Final | Sun, 27 May
SRH 178/6 (20.0 ov)
CSK 181/2 (18.3 ov)
Chennai Super Kings win by 8 wickets
SRH VS CSK live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
Scotland v England ODI 2018
India v Afghanistan Test 2018
England v India Vitality IT20 Series 2018
Scotland v Pakistan Twenty20 Series 2018
Australia in England Tour Matches 2018
England v Australia Vitality IT20 2018
England v Australia Royal London ODI Series 2018
Afghanistan v Bangladesh Twenty20 Series 2018
Ireland v India Twenty20 Series 2018
Tri-Series in Zimbabwe 2018
West Indies v Sri Lanka Test Series 2018
Aboriginal XI in England Tour Matches 2018
West Indies v Bangladesh Test Series 2018
Tri-Series in Netherlands 2018
Royal London One-Day Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Varsity One-Day Match 2018
Triangular A Team Series in England 2018
India A in England Tour Matches 2018
Varsity Four-Day Match 2018
Under 19 Warm-ups 2018
India A v West Indies A Four-Day Series in England 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
England Under 19s v South Africa Under 19s Test Series 2018
Physical Disability Twenty20 Tri-Series in England 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us