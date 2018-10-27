×
5 unnoticed achievements of Virat Kohli from the 2nd ODI

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Top 5 / Top 10
436   //    27 Oct 2018, 15:50 IST

King Kohli
King Kohli

Indian skipper Virat Kohli is in the form of his life with the willow, scoring runs game after game. With every game, he is scaling new heights and achieving new milestones. We all know the fact that he reached the 10,000 runs mark in the 2nd ODI and he created the record for being the fastest in terms of innings. Kohli surpassed Sachin Tendulkar in being the fastest to reach 10,000 ODI runs beating Sachin’s record of 259 innings, Virat achieved the feat in just 205 innings.

His knock of 157* in the 2nd ODI helped India reach a score of 321/6 in the allotted 50 overs. In reply, West Indies managed to secure a tie after the last ball boundary by Shai Hope of the bowling of Umesh Yadav towards the point boundary.

With the game ending in a tie, it was a bitter day for Virat Kohli as he managed to notch up quite a few records but couldn’t the end game on a winning note. However, India still leads the 5 match ODI series 1-0 with 3 games to go.

In a game that had many achievements by the Indian Skipper, let us look at 5 unnoticed achievements.

# 1 8000 International runs as skipper

<p>

Virat Kohli took up the mantle as Indian skipper from M.S Dhoni couple of years ago and there were heavy expectations on him. We have witnessed few greats in the past suffer due to the captaincy pressure. The likes of Sachin Tendulkar, Sourav Ganguly, Rahul Dravid and M.S Dhoni had a dip in their batting form after taking up the role of captaincy.

However, Virat Kohli’s story has been different and this is why he is termed as a modern-day legend. Ever since Virat Kohli took up the mantle, his batting has improved and his run-scoring ability has increased.

With his knock of 157*, Virat Kohli achieved 8000 International runs as skipper and this includes Test Cricket, ODI cricket and T20 Internationals.

BrokenCricket
OFFICIAL
Contact Us Advertise with Us