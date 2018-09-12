Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 poor decisions that cost India the series against England

Eshaan Joshi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.25K   //    12 Sep 2018, 02:55 IST

England v India: Specsavers 5th Test - Day Five
India were beaten 4-1 by England in the Test series

As James Anderson cleaned up Mohammad Shami to become the highest wicket taker among pacers, another woeful overseas tour was concluded. Unlike previous encounters between the two sides on this turf, the series was fiercely competitive, in stark contrast to what the scoreline suggests. Except the second Test at Lord's, India had their chances in all the games, but failed to hold on to them.

The unfavorable result was largely an outcome of the lack of application and tenacity by the batsmen and barring Virat Kohli, everyone else looked ill-at-ease. At the same time, captain Kohli took some inexplicable decisions, which attracted criticism from the sporting fraternity, including some senior stalwarts.

We have a look at five such unreasonable decisions that cost India the series against England:

#1 Omitting Cheteshwar Pujara in Edgbaston

England v India: Specsavers 4th Test - Day Two
Pujara was shockingly omitted from the playing 11

India kick started their Test tour against England at Edgbaston, eyeing the opportunity to become the first Asian country to get the better of the hosts at the venue. Cheteshwar Pujara's unsuccessful run in the county cricket was being viewed as a concern for Team India, with the Saurashtra batsman also attracting criticism for his highly defensive approach. Although Pujara's form was under continuous scrutiny, he was expected to make the cut in the squad.

What followed was a shock when captain Kohli exchanged the team sheets with his English counterpart, omitting Pujara from the squad. The result was that the batting line up failed miserably, with India being in the hunt due to the valiant, single-handed century of Virat Kohli. The batting line up failed in the second innings as well, largely down to the lack of patience and poor shot selection, failing to chase a mediocre 193.

Pujara has an ideal temperament for these conditions and can survive vicious spells of bowlers with his defensive technique. He has a good shot selection, which is complemented by the wide array of shots in his repertoire. If he had been given a chance, Pujara could have combined with Kohli to take India across the line and register a win upfront.


1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 Team India England Cricket Cheteshwar Pujara Virat Kohli Indian Cricket Team Under Kohli
Eshaan Joshi
ANALYST
I Breathe Cricket
England vs India 2018: The much-anticipated series that...
RELATED STORY
3 primary reasons why India lost the series to England
RELATED STORY
Lessons from India's tour of England 2018
RELATED STORY
India's probable XI for fifth Test against England
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, 5th test: How India let the match...
RELATED STORY
India's tryst with fourth-innings collapses in 2018
RELATED STORY
5 interesting facts about India's 292nd Test player...
RELATED STORY
England v India 5th Test Day 1 : 5 talking points
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018, Fifth Test: Preview
RELATED STORY
4 legendary batsmen who played their last Test against India
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | Fri, 07 Sep
ENG 332/10 & 423/8
IND 292/10 & 345/10
England win by 118 runs
ENG VS IND live score
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
South Africa v Zimbabwe Twenty20 Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
Pakistan v Australia Test Series in UAE 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Sri Lanka v England ODI Series 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us