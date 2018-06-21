Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5 upcoming ODI series that will help India prepare for World Cup 2019

India is scheduled to play around 30 ODIs before the World Cup.

Raina Singh
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 21 Jun 2018, 16:37 IST
6.58K

Ko
Kohli and his men will look to make the most of these
oppotunities

Even though World Cup 2019 is a year away, the preparations have already begun. Teams from all the countries are looking to start their preparations early for the mega-event in order to win the coveted trophy.

Apart from the preparations and form and fitness of the players, the number of matches that the teams play in the build-up to the World Cup becomes equally important. The Indian team will play around 30 ODIs before the World Cup.

The BCCI has done a commendable job by scheduling various series in such a way that the Indian team gets adequate time to get themselves ready for the World Cup by playing against different opponents in different conditions.

India will be playing 6-7 ODI series before the World Cup, but some are more important than others. We will look at 5 such crucial series that will help India prepare for World Cup 2019.

#5 Asia Cup in U.A.E, September 2018

India
India will play Pakistan in Asia Cup 2018

This edition of Asia Cup will be played in the 50-overs format. Six teams will be participating in this tournament, which will be played in September in the United Arab Emirates.

The playing conditions might be completely different from what India will get in England, but playing in a multi-nation tournament will be an experience that will keep the Indian side in good stead in high-pressure contests in the World Cup.

India will also face arch rivals Pakistan for the first time after last year's Champions Trophy final and will look to avenge the defeat.

Page 1 of 5 Next
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Indian Cricket Team England Cricket MS Dhoni Virat Kohli
5 ODI teams with best batting lineups ahead of 2019...
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 5 players who could hit a double hundred
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: 3 teams that can possibly score 500...
RELATED STORY
ICC World Cup 2019: Top 4 contenders to win the title
RELATED STORY
Top 5 ODI All-Rounders in the world
RELATED STORY
4 Wicketkeepers to watch out at 2019 World cup
RELATED STORY
5 reasons why England will be the top contenders for...
RELATED STORY
2019 World Cup: 3 Teams that can Potentially Challenge...
RELATED STORY
5 Cricket World Cup facts that you may not know
RELATED STORY
5 ODI batting greats who could retire post 2019 World Cup
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
select series:
Contact Us Advertise with Us