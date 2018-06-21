5 upcoming ODI series that will help India prepare for World Cup 2019

India is scheduled to play around 30 ODIs before the World Cup.

Kohli and his men will look to make the most of these oppotunities

Even though World Cup 2019 is a year away, the preparations have already begun. Teams from all the countries are looking to start their preparations early for the mega-event in order to win the coveted trophy.

Apart from the preparations and form and fitness of the players, the number of matches that the teams play in the build-up to the World Cup becomes equally important. The Indian team will play around 30 ODIs before the World Cup.

The BCCI has done a commendable job by scheduling various series in such a way that the Indian team gets adequate time to get themselves ready for the World Cup by playing against different opponents in different conditions.

India will be playing 6-7 ODI series before the World Cup, but some are more important than others. We will look at 5 such crucial series that will help India prepare for World Cup 2019.

#5 Asia Cup in U.A.E, September 2018

India will play Pakistan in Asia Cup 2018

This edition of Asia Cup will be played in the 50-overs format. Six teams will be participating in this tournament, which will be played in September in the United Arab Emirates.

The playing conditions might be completely different from what India will get in England, but playing in a multi-nation tournament will be an experience that will keep the Indian side in good stead in high-pressure contests in the World Cup.

India will also face arch rivals Pakistan for the first time after last year's Champions Trophy final and will look to avenge the defeat.