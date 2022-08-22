5 hairstyles Virat Kohli sported in the last 14 years

Virat Kohli completed 14 years of international cricket on August 18. His skill, passion, fitness and dedication to the gentleman's game has been unmatched over the years.

Kohli has gone on to establish himself as the biggest brand in world cricket. Fans don't just care about his on-field performances, but they also keenly follow his off-field lifestyle.

In this article, we take a look at five hairstyles sported by Kohli over the years.

#1 Faux Hawk

The Faux Hawk hairstyle has short sides and a strip of longer hair running from the front to the back of the head. It is similar to a Mohawk, except the sides are short in this haircut.

Virat Kohli sported this hairstyle during India's tour of Australia in 2018/19. This look really suits the former Indian captain.

#2 Spiked hair with side design

Spiked hair is one of the most common hairstyles that is considered cool in public perception. However, with a side design, it tends to look a lot better for certain people.

Kohli had spiked hair with a side design in his mid 20s. It complemented his facial hair and physique pretty well.

#3 Short undercut

This hairstyle also contrasts the top with the sides. Being able to pull this style off properly also depends on the facial structure of the person.

Virat Kohli had this hairstyle at the start of IPL 2021, his last season as captain of the Royal Challengers Bangalore. This hairstyle goes really well with Kohli's personality, particularly in the RCB jersey.

#4 The Pompadour

The Pompadour is a hairstyle named after Madame de Pompadour, a mistress of King Louis XV in the 18th century. The men's version basically means having a large portion of the hair swept upwards from the face and worn high.

Virat Kohli had this hairstyle ahead of IPL 2018. His stylist Aalim Hakim worked on it, ensuring that the new look really suited the then RCB skipper.

#5 Crew Cut

A crew cut is a professional hairstyle which is most commonly spotted among people who are in the Army. The hairstyle has a connotation discipline and focus to it.

The former Indian skipper sported this hairstyle during the 2019 World Cup. He gave off the impression of a sincere human being in the above photograph - someone who can be looked at as an inspiration.

Edited by Diptanil Roy