5 Virat Kohli records at number 4 which Shubman Gill can break

Indian Test captain Shubman Gill is currently playing only his second Test match as the Test skipper of India, and he has already shattered multiple records. On July 2 and 3, Gill produced one of the most excellent batting performances in Test cricket history. He finished with 269 runs in the first innings of the Edgbaston Test against England.

Many Indian cricket fans label Shubman Gill as the 'Prince' of Indian cricket. Prince Gill is following the footsteps of 'King' Virat Kohli, who created many records while captaining the Indian Test team and batting at number four.

Gill broke Kohli's record for the highest individual score by an Indian Test captain. Here's a list of five other records held by Kohli that Gill can break while batting at number four.

#1 Shubman Gill can break Virat Kohli's record for most centuries in a calendar year

Virat Kohli scored five Test hundreds each in 2017 and 2018 during his legendary Test career. He was at the top of his game in those two years, and regardless of which opponent India played against, Kohli was always among the top scorers.

Shubman Gill can break this record if he ends up scoring six double hundreds at number four in a calendar year. Looking at the way Gill has batted against England, perhaps, he can achieve the feat in 2025 itself.

#2 Highest partnership for the 4th wicket in Indian Test cricket history

Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane currently hold the all-time record for the highest fourth-wicket partnership by an Indian pair in Test cricket history. In 2016, the two Indian batters stitched up an extraordinary 365-run partnership against New Zealand at the Holkar Cricket Stadium.

Shubman Gill and one of his teammates can break this record because Gill bats at number four. In the majority of the innings, he gets a chance to build a partnership for the fourth wicket. Perhaps, Gill and his deputy Rishabh Pant can break Kohli and his deputy Rahane's record one day.

#3 Most double hundreds by an Indian in Test cricket

Virat Kohli smashed seven double hundreds during his legendary Test career. All seven double centuries came while batting at the number four position only.

Shubman Gill recorded his maiden Test double ton at number four. Since Gill is so young, he can be backed to break Kohli's record in the coming years. He needs seven more double centuries to overtake Kohli on the all-time list.

#4 Highest Test score by an Indian captain in India

Shubman Gill owns the record for the highest Test score by an Indian captain now. However, the record for the highest individual score by an Indian captain in home Tests still belongs to Virat Kohli.

In October 2019, Kohli played an incredible knock of 254* against South Africa in Pune. This year, India will host the West Indies for a home Test series. Gill can break Kohli's record during that series.

#5 Most Test hundreds by an Indian captain in SENA countries

Shubman Gill already has two centuries in SENA countries as the captain of the Indian Test team. He needs six more centuries to break Virat Kohli's record for the most Test hundreds in SENA countries by an Indian skipper.

Kohli hit his seven hundreds in South Africa, England, New Zealand, and Australia as captain while batting at number four only. Gill has taken over that position, meaning he has a solid chance of overtaking Kohli.

