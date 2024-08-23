5 West Indies bowlers with most wickets in international cricket ft. Kemar Roach

There was a time when the West Indies cricket team absolutely dominated world cricket. However, since their glory days got over, the fortunes of the Caribbean side have witnessed a massive decline. Windies' fortunes hit a nadir when they failed to even qualify for the 2023 ODI World Cup.

Rather ironically, West Indies won the first two editions of the one-day World Cup held in England in 1975 and 1979. They also reached the finals of the competition in 1983, but when down to India a low-scoring encounter at Lord's. West Indies, and world cricket, has never been the same since that day.

Although Windies' glory days are behind them, they have shown glimpses of resurgence. West Indies were unexpected winners of the 2004 ICC Champions Trophy and have also lifted the T20 World Cup twice - in 2012 and again in 2016.

The Windies produced some wonderful bowlers over the years. On that note, here's a look at five West Indies bowlers who have claimed most wickets in international cricket.

#5 Joel Garner

Windies pace bowling legend Joel Garner (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Fast bowling giant Joel Garner is fifth on the list of West Indies bowlers who have claimed most wickets in international cricket. Garner featured in 156 matches and claimed 405 wickets at an average of 20.20, with 10 five-fers.

The 71-year-old played 58 Test matches and picked up 259 wickets at an average of 20.97, with seven five-fers. His best innings figures of 6-56 came against New Zealand in Auckland in February 1980.

Garner also played 98 ODIs and claimed 146 scalps at an average of 18.84, with three five-fers. His best of 5-31 was registered against Australia in Melbourne in February 1984.

#4 Kemar Roach

Kemar Roach bowls during the 2019 World Cup (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Right-arm pacer Kemar Roach is fourth on the list of West Indies bowlers with most wickets in international cricket. He has so far featured in 188 matches and has claimed 408 wickets at an average of 28.80, with 14 five-fers and one 10-wicket match haul.

Roach has played 82 Test matches so far and has claimed 273 wickets at an average of 27.77, with 11 five-fers and one ten-wicket match haul. The 36-year-old's best innings figures of 6-48 came against Bangladesh at St.George's in July 2009.

The West Indies pacer has also featured in 95 ODIs in which he has claimed 125 wickets at an average of 31.08, with three five-fers. His best of 6-27 came against Netherlands in Delhi in the 2011 World Cup. Roach only played 11 T20Is in which he picked up 10 wickets at an average of 28.40 and an economy rate of 7.28.

#3 Malcolm Marshall

The late Malcolm Marshall is third on the list of West Indies bowlers with most wickets in international cricket. He played 217 matches and picked up 533 wickets, averaging 22.71, with 22 five-fers and four 10-wicket match hauls.

Marshall played 81 Tests and claimed 376 wickets at an average of 20.94, which included 22 five-fers and four 10-wicket match hauls. The right-arm speedster's best innings figures of 7-22 came against England in Manchester in June 1988.

Marshall also had an impressive one-day career. In 136 matches, he picked up 157 wickets at an average of 26.96. He never managed a five-fer in ODIs. Marshall's best of 4-18 came against Australia in Melbourne in December 1991.

#2 Curtly Ambrose

Curtly Ambrose celebrates a wicket against England (Image Credits: Getty Images)

One of the greatest fast bowlers of all time, Curtly Ambrose occupies the second position on the list of West Indies bowlers with most wickets in international cricket. Ambrose played 274 matches and picked up 630 scalps, averaging 22.11, with 26 five-fers and three 10-wicket match hauls.

Ambrose played 98 Tests in which he picked up 405 wickets at an average of 20.99, with 22 five-fers and three 10-wicket match hauls. His best innings figures of 8-45 came against England in Bridgetown in April 1990. Ambrose also claimed 7-25 against Australia in Perth in January 1993.

The 60-year-old was part of 176 ODIs in which he claimed 225 wickets at an average of 24.12, with four five-fers. The West Indies legend's best of 5-17 came against the Aussies in Melbourne in December 1988. Two of his other three ODI five-fers also came against Australia - Melbourne (January 1989) and Sydney (January 1993).

#1 Courtney Walsh

Courtney Walsh waves goodbye to the crowd after his final Test. (Image Credits: Getty Images)

Former captain Courtney Walsh tops the list of West Indies bowlers with most wickets in international cricket. The former right-arm pacer played 337 matches and picked up 746 wickets at an average of 26.28, with 23 five-fers and three 10-wicket match hauls.

Walsh played 132 Test matches and claimed 519 wickets at an average of 24.44, with 22 five-fers and three 10-wicket match hauls. The 61-year-old broke Kapil Dev's then Test record of 434 Test scalps and went on to become the first bowler to claim 500 Test wickets.

Walsh's best innings figures of 7-37 came against New Zealand in Wellington in February 1995. He picked up 6-18 in the second innings of the same Test as West Indies walloped the Kiwis by an innings and 322 runs.

The former pacer also played 205 ODI and claimed 227 scalps at an average of 30.47. He registered incredible figures of 5-1 against Sri Lanka in Sharjah in December 1986.

