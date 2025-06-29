5 women batters with hundreds in all three formats ft. Smriti Mandhana

India Women beat England Women by 97 runs in the first T20I at Trent Bridge in Nottingham on Saturday, June 28. Sent into bat, India Women hammered 210-5 in their 20 overs. Captaining the visitors in the absence of Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana led from the front, smashing 112 off 62 balls. The elegant left-handed batter's knock featured 15 fours and three sixes.

Mandhana and Shafali Verma (20 off 22) added 77 runs for the first wicket in 8.3 overs. The Indian captain and Harleen Deol (43 off 23) then featured in a 94-run stand for the second wicket. Mandhana fell in the last over of India's innings, caught at extra cover off Sophie Ecclestone's bowling. In the chase, England were bowled out for 113 in 14.5 overs as Shree Charani claimed 4-12 from 3.5 overs.

Mandhana is now the fifth woman batter and first Indian with hundreds in all three formats. Here's a look at players in the illustrious list.

Smriti Mandhana (India)

Mandhana's 112 off 62 balls against England is now the highest individual score by an Indian women batter in T20Is. The previous best of 103 was registered by Harmanpreet against New Zealand in Guyana in the 2018 Women's T20 World Cup. The knock came off 51 balls.

Apart from one T20I ton, Mandhana has also scored two hundreds in seven Tests matches and has 11 centuries from 102 ODIs.

Heather Knight (England)

Former England Women's captain Heather Knight has a total of five hundreds across formats. She has played 14 Test matches in which she has scored 970 runs at an average of 42.17, with two hundreds and a best of 168*.

The 34-year-old batter also has the experience of 149 ODIs in which she has notched up 4,037 runs at an average of 35.10. Knight has two tons in ODIs, with a best of 106.

Looking at her T20 career, she has scored one hundred in the format from 132 games. Knight scored 108* off 66 balls against Thailand Women in Canberra in the 2020 ICC Women's T20 World Cup.

Tammy Beaumont (England)

Another England Women cricketer in the list, Tammy Beaumont has 14 hundreds across the three formats of the game - 12 of them coming in the one-day format. Beaumont has featured in 129 ODI matches and has scored 4,487 runs at an average of 41.93. Her best of 168* was registered against Pakistan Women in Taunton in the ICC Women's Championship in June 2016.

The 34-year-old has played 11 Test matches and has scored 612 runs at an average of 34. Her only ton in the format came when she scored 208 against Australia Women in Nottingham in June 2023, a knock which came in a losing cause. Beaumont has also scored a ton in T20Is. She hit 116 off 52 balls against South Africa Women in Taunton in June 2018.

Laura Wolvaardt (South Africa)

South Africa Women's captain Laura Wolvaardt has also scored hundreds across all three formats of the game. The seasoned batter has a total of 10 international centuries - eight in ODIs and one each in Tests and T20Is.

Wolvaardt has played 107 one-dayers and has scored 4,519 runs at an average of 49.11, with eight tons and 35 half-centuries. Her highest of 184* came against Sri Lanka Women in Potchefstroom in April 2024. Her innings was, however, outdone by Chamari Athapaththu's 195* off 139 balls.

Wolvaardt has played four Tests and scored 122 against India Women in Chennai in June 2024. The 26-year-old has played 83 T20Is and registered her best of 102 off 63 balls against Sri Lanka Women in Benoni in March 2024.

Beth Mooney (Australia)

Beth Mooney is the only Australia Women batter with hundreds in all three formats. The Aussie stumper has registered a total of six hundreds in international cricket. The left-handed batter has featured in eight Test matches so far and has scored 559 runs, with one hundred. She scored 106 against England Women in Melbourne in January 2025.

In ODIs, the keeper-batter has played 82 matches and has scored 2,553 runs at an average of 47.27, with the aid of three hundreds and a best of 133. In T20Is, Mooney has played 112 games and has 3,381 runs at a strike rate of 125.73, with two tons. Her best of 117* came off 70 balls against England Women in Canberra in November 2017. Her knock featured 19 fours and a six.

