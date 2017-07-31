5 women cricketers who play like their male counterparts

Here are five female cricketers who remind us of great male cricketers.

@whynotkundu by Sagnik Kundu Top 5 / Top 10 31 Jul 2017, 11:33 IST

Although it is no less exciting in terms of competition, women’s cricket is nowhere near men’s cricket when it comes to publicity and popularity. While the men’s game is broadcasted on three-four channels, in three-four languages in one country, women’s cricket is played in empty stadiums with no coverage whatsoever.

Even at the World Cup, most of the matches played were not telecasted. Few had the luxury of a television umpire and DRS. However, when you actually watch a game in women’s cricket, you would be surprised by the level of competition.

Some of the women cricketers are, in fact, so good that they remind me of some of the legends in men’s cricket. The way they bat, bowl or field are reminiscent to those of their counterparts in the men’s game. On that note, here are five of them.

Disclaimer: This article is by no means intended to compare female cricketers with male cricketers.

#5 Marizanne Kapp and Shaun Tait

With her bustling run-up and slingy action, Kapp reminds one of Tait

South Africa are said to possess the fiercest fast bowling attack in the world when it comes to women’s cricket and Marizanne Kapp, the number one ODI bowler, leads that attack. While Shaun Tait was never the number one bowler, Kapp has a lot of qualities that are very similar to the former Australian quick.

First up, Kapp’s bustling run-up, slingy action and late outswing are all reminiscent of Tait’s fiery bowling. Of course, she is very fast, like Tait. Moreover, both the bowlers tend to bowl a lot of extras (in wides) as they sway in line often, something that they compensate with their pace.

Perhaps, the only difference between the two players is that Kapp is a quite capable lower order batter and that she remains mostly injury-free through the year and plays on a consistent basis – something that Tait could never provide.