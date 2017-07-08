5 women cricketers who have played other sports

Three Australians make the list.

The wicketkeeper-batswoman has a strong cricketing background

Playing a single sport is pretty common for any sportsperson. However, some sportswomen aspire to shine in more than one sport and hence take up two or more sports at a time. Participating in multiple sports can be difficult as sometimes one is left with the choice of selecting between the two.

Some sportswomen started their careers in one sport and gradually shifted to another after a period of time. However, others continued playing multiple sports pretty efficiently. In our article, we have listed down the names of five women cricketers who, over the years, have played sports other than cricket.

#5 Alyssa Healy (Cricket and Hockey)

Alyssa Healy, the right-handed wicketkeeper batswoman, is currently representing Australia in the ICC Women’s World Cup, hosted by England. She has a strong cricketing background with Ian Healy, the former Australian wicket-keeper, being her uncle. In April 2016, she tied the knot with Australian fast bowler Mitchell Starc.

With 48 ODIs and 72 T20Is, she is one of the most experienced heads in the Aussie batting line-up. However, apart from cricket, she also has played the game of hockey.

In hockey, she represented the New South Wales Under 21 team in 2010 and 2011. In an interview with Sporteluxe in 2016, she mentioned that she hasn’t given up playing hockey and pursues the game in the winter to keep herself fit.