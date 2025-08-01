 5 world events that hadn't occurred when Karun Nair last made a 50+ score in Tests before ENG vs IND 2025 series

Ad

Team India batter Karun Nair recorded his first Test fifty in 10 innings. That sentence in isolation is hardly anything to take note of, but add in the fact that there is an eight-and-a-half-year timespan involved, it becomes something staggering.

The right-handed batter crossed the 50-run mark for the first time in Test cricket during his marathon 303 against England in the fifth Test in Chennai, in late 2016, which was just his third innings in the format. A poor Border-Gavaskar series, followed by a lengthy exile, a much-deserved return, a cluster of starts later, he finally has a second score of over 50 to show for in his Test career.

He was the standout performer for India on a green top at The Oval to record an unbeaten 52 at the end of Day 1 of the fifth Test against England.

On that note, let us take a look at five world events that had not occurred when Karun Nair last made a 50+ score in Tests before the ENG vs IND 2025 series.

#1 COVID-19

The modern-day rendition of the plague brought the entire world to a complete standstill, affecting sports, and various other facets, that were considered routine. The global pandemic had a resounding impact on each and every individual, some more so than the rest, making it a time of absolute unrest, in an eerily confined manner.

It was the event that arguably had the most impact on the world over the course of the last eight and a half-year period where Karun Nair was without a second score of over 50 in Test cricket. With as many as seven million people losing their lives to the disease, it understandably took a while for normalcy to be embraced. The discovery of the vaccine, and adherence to protocols meant that the world was able to find a balance to go about their lives amid the crisis.

#2 Brexit

A major political decision that shook up Karun Nair and Team India's opponents in question, Brexit, came into the spotlight right before COVID-19 took centre stage. After a long and arduous period of deliberation and consideration, the United Kingdom finally pulled the switch by officially leaving the European Union on January 31, 2020.

A wide range of factors, including territorial disputes, cutting down on economic losses, and the desire for more sovereignty, prompted the UK to make the decision. It remains one of the most pivotal talking points of the last decade or so, considering the colossal impact of the decision.

#3 Coronation of King Charles III

Queen Elizabeth II had become the longest-reigning British monarch in history in 2015, surpassing her great-great-grandmother, the iconic Queen Victoria. The imposing figure continued her reign amid tumultuous and changing modern times in her latter years, before she passed away on September 8, 2022, aged 96. The death of a monarch is always a testing period for the entire institution, and it certainly was one of the most noteworthy moments in the recent past.

Following Queen Elizabeth II's passing, the throne was passed down to her eldest son, Charles, who was crowned as King Charles III. The oldest person to assume the throne, at the age of 73. The coronation, held on May 6, 2023, was a spectacle in itself.

#4 Donald Trump takes office

A massive event, which was potentially one of the first dominoes of the previous decade, was Donald Trump being elected as the 45th president of the United States of America (USA). His first reign, after he took charge of the office in January 2017, just a couple of months after Karun Nair's first score of over 50, was eventful, to say the least.

The reason why this event has such a massive bearing on the world, was the fact that it eventually led to a second reign, which began in January 2025. He is now at the epicentre of every global conflict, and perhaps the man under the brightest spotlight in the entire world.

#5 Argentina win 2022 FIFA World Cup

As far as the sporting events are concerned, it has been a period of peaks and peaks, but none of them as high and memorable as Argentina's triumph at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. The majority of the world rallied behind the nation from South America, just to have a glimpse at Lionel Messi lift the trophy in his fifth attempt, and especially after the crushing heartbreak in 2014.

Argentina overcame a stubborn French outfit, who were aiming for consecutive World Cups, on penalties, in one of the most iconic finals, and one of the most iconic matches in the entire sporting history. The image of Messi walking towards the World Cup, waking up with the World Cup, and presenting the trophy in parades, have all gone on to break records on social media in terms of engagement, showcasing the impact it had on the world.

