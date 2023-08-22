5 young and upcoming pacers in the world who can bowl 150kph

You can't teach someone to bowl at over 150kph; express speed is a natural ability which, in most cases, you either have or you don't. One of the most unique traits in cricket, there is no substitute for bowling fast.

There are only a few bowlers who can consistently bowl at over 150kph in the modern game. West Indian bowlers from the 1970s and the 80s were famous for their express speed, which tormented batters.

Despite the evolution of cricket over the last decade or so, the fear factor has been missing. However, there are a few young talents who have the ability to hit 150kph on the speed gun.

While the likes of Jofra Archer, Kagiso Rabada, Mark Wood, and Mitchell Starc remain some of the fastest bowlers currently, there are some youngsters who can challenge these speedsters.

That said, here's a look at five young and upcoming pacers who can bowl at 150kph:

#1 Chris Sole

Chris Sole is one of the fastest bowlers to have come out from the emerging nations.

The Scottish speedster is definitely one of the fastest young bowlers in the world right now. He made his international debut for Scotland in an ODI against UAE way back in 2016, but it was the ICC Qualifiers where he impressed everyone with his pace.

In the match against Zimbabwe, Sole was the key architect behind Scotland's victory. He bagged three wickets for just 33 runs, but what impressed everyone was at the pace he bowled at, consistently crossing the 150kph mark on the speedometer.

Sole is currently plying his trade for the Saint Lucia Kings in the Caribbean Premier League. Having made his mark in international cricket, Sole will be hoping to make a name for himself in franchise cricket as well.

#2 Naseem Shah

Naseem Shah has been one of the top young fast bowlers in the world.

One of the premier fast bowlers from Pakistan, Naseem Shah is a tough nut to crack. He is someone who can consistently bowl at over 145kph and also swing the ball both ways. Ever since his debut for Pakistan, he has mesmerised fans with his abilities with the ball.

With age on his side, Naseem is expected to increase his pace in the future. Over the years, Pakistan have produced many top-quality fast bowlers and Naseem is definitely up there among the best.

The 20-year-old already has the ability to dismantle any batting lineup on his day and has bowled faster than 150kph on several occasions.

#3 Umran Malik

Expand Tweet

The Indian pace sensation burst into the scene with a fiery spell against the Gujarat Titans in the 2022 IPL season. He had been a part of the Sunrisers Hyderabad squad in 2021 as well, but it was only in 2022 that people took notice of the talented speedster from Jammu.

Over the years, India hasn't produced many out-and-out fast bowlers. Barring Javagal Srinath in his peak, no other bowlers have consistently clicked over 150kph before the emergence of Umran Malik.

Malik recorded the fastest ball in IPL 2022, clocking 157kph against Rovman Powell during a match against the Delhi Capitals. He was fast-tracked into the Indian national team and has played a few games for the Men in Blue.

#4 Mohammad Hasnain

Hasnain is arguably the fastest Pakistan bowler currently.

Mohammad Hasnain is one of the fastest bowlers in the modern generation. The 23-year-old has consistently bowled at over 150kph and was fast-tracked into the Pakistan senior team.

Hasnain was picked in the 2019 World Cup squad only after playing a handful of limited-over matches. He didn't play a single game, but his inclusion was a positive sign for his future with the team.

Unfortunately, Hasnain hasn't been able to prove that he can get the line-and-length correct on a consistent basis, which is why he hasn't cemented his place in the Pakistan Starting XI.

#5 Matheesha Pathirana

Matheesha Pathirana has taken giant strides after his association with CSK and MS Dhoni.

A bowler from the Lasith Malinga mould, Matheesa Pathirana has emerged as one of the finest young Sri Lankan talents.

With an action even more round-arm than Malinga's, Pathirana has established himself as the go-to man for MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings in the IPL.

Pathirana hogged the limelight while playing for Sri Lanka in the 2020 U19 World Cup. He was fast-tracked into the senior Sri Lankan side and subsequently got an IPL contract with the Chennai Super Kings.

Pathirana consistently crosses 140kph and can get dangerous skid on his deliveries. He has crossed 150kph on several occasions and the 20-year-old can be expected to get even quicker as he develops further.