5 Youngest ODI debutants for India

Some players started their careers even before turning 18. But not many could stand the test of time.

Sagnik Monga
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 18 Jun 2018, 12:23 IST
212

Sachin Tendulkar and Harbhajan Singh
Sachin Tendulkar and Harbhajan Singh

Since the world cup victory of 1983, cricket saw an enormous rise in the Indian subcontinent. Children started playing at a very young age with Under-15, Under-17, and Under-19 matches becoming a rage among the aspiring cricketers.

Hundreds of young and energetic players tried their hands to break into the national side, but only a few were successful. Debuting at a tender age of 16 or 17 has its pros and cons. Not all could stand the test of time and thus, faded in the crowd.

But every cloud has a silver lining, and several names like Sachin Tendulkar and Harbhajan Singh became overnight sensations. For them, the rest, as they say, is history.

Let's take a look at five of the youngest ODI debutants for India.

#5 Laxmi Ratan Shukla

Laxmi Ratan Shukla
Laxmi Ratan Shukla

Age: 17 years 320 days

Matches: 3

Runs: 18

Average: 9

Laxmi Ratan Shukla made his ODI debut at a young age of 17 against Sri Lanka in 1998. A handy allrounder, he had already impressed everyone with his stellar performance in the 1997/98 season of the Ranji Trophy representing the state of Bengal.

However, his International stint lasted only for three matches in total, and the management never considered him for national duty again.

One of the few players with 5000 runs and 150 wickets in Ranji Trophy, Shukla played in the Indian Premier League from 2008-2015 representing KKR for the first six years and moving to Delhi Daredevils and Sunrisers Hyderabad for a year each.

On 30 December 2015, he announced his retirement from all forms of cricket.

Indian Cricket Team Sachin Tendulkar Harbhajan Singh
