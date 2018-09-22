5 youngest players to score a double century in Test cricket

Kaushik Turlapaty

Vinod Kambli makes it to this list

Double centuries have become very rare today in Test cricket and we don't find a lot of players who hold their calm and composure, stay in the crease for longer duration and play some very crucial knocks.

A double-century is a symbol of resilience, calmness and technique and a dream for every Test cricketer. However, some cricketers have scored their maiden-double centuries at a very young age, showing their class and temperament.

#5 Graeme Smith (21 years 259 days)

Graeme Smith is one of the most successful captains of all time in Test cricket

Graeme Smith is one of the most successful captains of all time in Test cricket. He played 117 Tests and accumulated 9265 runs at an average of 48.26, with 38 fifties and 27 hundreds. He converted 5 of this centuries into double centuries.

South Africa hosted Bangladesh for a two-Test series in 2002. In the first Test at Buffalo Park, Graeme Smith exploded and scored 200 off 287 balls, accompanied by 25 fours. He built a 272-run partnership for the 2nd wicket with Gary Kirsten and lifted the hosts to 529-4 before declaring.

The South African bowlers ripped through the batting lineup and destroyed Bangladesh batsmen and the hosts won the game by an innings and 107 runs.

#4 Sir Garry Sobers (21 years 213 days)

Sir Garry Sobers is one of the greatest all-rounders of all-time

Sir Garry Sobers is one of the greatest all-rounders of all-time. He represented the country in 93 Test matches and scored 8032 runs at a staggering average of 57.78. He also hit 26 centuries and 30 half-centuries.

He will be remembered forever for smashing his first Test century and converting it into a triple century by scoring an unbeaten 365. In the home series against Pakistan, West Indies won the second Test after the first ended in a draw and were leading, 1-0.

In the third Test, Conrad Hunte and Garry Sobers exploded for a 446-run second-wicket partnership to take West Indies to a huge total of 790-3 before declaring. Sir Garry Sobers remained unbeaten on 365 and the home team won the game by an innings and 174 runs.

