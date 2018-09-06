5th Test: Three players for whom the fifth Test can confirm the ticket to Australia

England v India: Specsavers 4th Test - Day Two

The way Indian team has performed on the current English tour, it has opened the gates of the new recruits, especially in the batting department. The Indian team will be visiting Australia by the end of this year and many players are vying for a spot on that Australian tour.

Fifth and final Test of this series is about to begin on 7th September. This Test can provide a platform for those wannabe tourists to Australia to confirm their tickets.

#1 Prithvi Shaw

Shaw acknowledges the crowd while playing for India A

Although, after the struggles of the incumbent Indian pair of Dhawan & Vijay and new entrant KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw has a high probability of going to Australia, he would like to avoid any surprises by performing in his likely debut Test at The Oval.

A decent performance in the final Test will guarantee Prithvi Shaw a place on the flight to Australia.

Familiarity with the English conditions should help Shaw, as recently he was playing in England for India A side, where he performed really well.

Expecting Shaw to set the world on fire with his performance in his debut Test match would be a tad unfair, but, he is expected to show the world that he is ready for the big stage. If he can show the glimpse of a future Test opening batsman for India at The Oval then it will be an ideal start for young Shaw.

