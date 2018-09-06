Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

5th Test: Three players for whom the fifth Test can confirm the ticket to Australia

Sachin Arora
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.25K   //    06 Sep 2018, 09:33 IST

England v India: Specsavers 4th Test - Day Two
England v India: Specsavers 4th Test - Day Two

The way Indian team has performed on the current English tour, it has opened the gates of the new recruits, especially in the batting department. The Indian team will be visiting Australia by the end of this year and many players are vying for a spot on that Australian tour.

Fifth and final Test of this series is about to begin on 7th September. This Test can provide a platform for those wannabe tourists to Australia to confirm their tickets.

#1 Prithvi Shaw

England Lions v India A - Day Two
Shaw acknowledges the crowd while playing for India A

Although, after the struggles of the incumbent Indian pair of Dhawan & Vijay and new entrant KL Rahul, Prithvi Shaw has a high probability of going to Australia, he would like to avoid any surprises by performing in his likely debut Test at The Oval.

A decent performance in the final Test will guarantee Prithvi Shaw a place on the flight to Australia.

Familiarity with the English conditions should help Shaw, as recently he was playing in England for India A side, where he performed really well.

Expecting Shaw to set the world on fire with his performance in his debut Test match would be a tad unfair, but, he is expected to show the world that he is ready for the big stage. If he can show the glimpse of a future Test opening batsman for India at The Oval then it will be an ideal start for young Shaw.

1 / 3 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
England vs India 2018 England Cricket Indian Cricket Team Shikhar Dhawan Prithvi Shaw
Sachin Arora
ANALYST
a chartered accountant, a theatre actor and a former club cricketer who still believes that test cricket is the only form of cricket which will survive the test of time. A keen follower of other sports and Indian athletes. A movie buff and an ardent fan of anybody who acts well which I believe is a rare commodity.
3 changes India could make for the 5th Test
RELATED STORY
3 players likely to be dropped for the 5th Test
RELATED STORY
India's probable XI for the 5th Test
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: Reasons why India can still win...
RELATED STORY
4 Indian players for whom the Test series against England...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 2018: England's Predicted XI for 5th Test
RELATED STORY
England Vs India 2018: 4 records that can be broken in...
RELATED STORY
England vs India 2018: 3 Indians for whom this Test...
RELATED STORY
England vs India, 5th Test: Preview, Team News, Probable...
RELATED STORY
What should Team India do to win the 5th Test?
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Live Cricket Scores
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
1st Test | Wed, 01 Aug
ENG 287/10 & 180/10
IND 274/10 & 162/10
England win by 31 runs
ENG VS IND live score
2nd Test | Thu, 09 Aug
IND 107/10 & 130/10
ENG 396/7
England win by an innings and 159 runs
IND VS ENG live score
3rd Test | Sat, 18 Aug
IND 329/10 & 352/7
ENG 161/10 & 317/10
India win by 203 runs
IND VS ENG live score
4th Test | Thu, 30 Aug
ENG 246/10 & 271/10
IND 273/10 & 184/10
England win by 60 runs
ENG VS IND live score
5th Test | Today, 10:00 AM
England
India
ENG VS IND preview
All Cricket Schedules →
select series:
Featured Matches
England v India Specsavers Test Series 2018
Asia Cup 2018 Qualifier
South Africa v Zimbabwe ODI Series 2018
India v Windies Test Series 2018
India A v Australia A Four-Day Series 2018
Australia tour to Pakistan (UAE) Tour Match 2018
England in Sri Lanka Tour Matches 2018
Caribbean Premier League 2018
Asia Cup 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division One 2018
Specsavers County Championship Division Two 2018
Vitality Blast 2018
Women's National Cricket League 2018/2019
JLT One-Day Cup 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us