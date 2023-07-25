6/4 in 2 overs, 21 runs scored off 1 ball - 3 cricket records that seem fake but are true

Cricket is one of the most popular sports in the world. The number of international teams in this sport has increased significantly over the last few years, with the International Cricket Council (ICC) working hard to make it a global sport.

One of the major reasons behind its success is the factor of unpredictability. It is quite difficult to predict what will happen next in a match. In the rich history of cricket, fans have witnessed some crazy things happen on the field.

In this listicle today, we will look at three such crazy records which may not seem true but they are!

#1 6-wicket haul in a T10 match

In a recent Zim Afro T10 League match between Joburg Buffaloes and Bulawayo Braves, Joburg all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez made history by bowling the best spell in T10 history. A bowler can only bowl a maximum of two overs in the T10 format.

While most bowlers finish with one or two wickets in 12 balls, Hafeez managed to bag six wickets against the Braves. He started his spell with a triple wicket maiden, dismissing Sikandar Raza, Thisara Perera, and Timycen Maruma in the first over.

T10 League @T10League wickets for Mohammad Hafeez!



His 6/4 is now the best figures in T10.



#JBvBB #ZimAfroT10 wickets for Mohammad Hafeez!His 6/4 is now the best figures in T10.

Hafeez completed his six-wicket haul by scalping the wickets of Ryan Burl, Tymal Mills, and Tanunurwa Makoni in the second over. He conceded only four runs in two overs, ending with incredible figures of 2-1-4-6. Joburg beat Bulawayo by 10 runs in that game.

#2 21 runs off 1 ball in an ODI cricket match

The maximum runs a batter can score off a legal ball without any overthrows is six. He gets six runs when he smacks a big shot and the ball lands outside the boundary line directly. Surprisingly though, Roger Telemachus ended up conceding 21 runs off a single delivery while playing for South Africa in an ODI match against Australia in 2006.

Famously dubbed as the '438 match', South Africa and Australia played out one of the most exciting games of all time in Johannesburg on March 12, 2006. Australia batted first and scored 434 runs. In the 48th over, Telemachus bowled four back-to-back no-balls before bowling a legal delivery.

Apart from the four extra runs, Australian batters Andrew Symonds and Ricky Ponting scored 15 runs (two fours, one six, and a single) off those four no-balls. When Telemachus finally bowled a legal delivery, Symonds and Ponting ran two, taking the tally to 21 runs off one legal ball.

Australia's score was 381 at the start of the 47th over, and at 47.1 overs, the score was 402. Despite Australia's brilliant batting, they ended up losing the match as South Africa chased down 435, riding on Herschelle Gibbs' century.

#3 Osman Goker makes T20I debut at the age of 59 years for Turkey

Almost every cricketer wraps up his career by the age of 50. Some of them move away from the cricket world entirely, while some continue to work as coaches, commentators, or administrators.

It may surprise many fans that Turkey's Osman Goker started his career at the age of 59 years and 181 days. He received his maiden T20I cap on August 29, 2019, against Romania. Osman did not bowl a single over and batted at number 11 in that match, remaining not out on 1 run. It was the only T20I he played in his career.