6 batsmen who got out hit-wicket for a golden duck in Test cricket

Hariprashad RK FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 356 // 09 Oct 2018, 20:21 IST

Since the dawn of Test cricket in 1877, it holds many unique records when compared with the other 2 formats of the game.

In the longest format, we have seen records being created and broken by various eminent cricketers. From Muralitharan's 800 wickets to Sachin Tendulkar's 15921 runs, the cricket community has seen so many historical landmarks in Test cricket.

On the contrary, getting out for a golden duck or getting out hit-wicket is a weird record which a player would never dream for. To worse it out, what we are about to witness is a bizarre record, unfortunately, created by certain batsmen, the nature of which we have no idea of.

#6 Imtiaz Ahmed, Pakistan v England (1962)

Imtiaz Ahmed (First from left on the bench)

The former Pakistani captain became the first cricketer in the world to get out hit-wicket for a golden duck.

In the 2nd Test against England, the right-handed batsman came out to bat when his team was struggling at 158-4 in the 2nd innings. Being on a pair (duck out in 1st innings), Imtiaz looked for a reversal of fortune against the off-break bowler, David Allen who scalped him in 1st innings.

Unfortunately, Imtiaz got out in the first ball and became the first player to get out in such fashion. He is also the first wicket-keeper to score a double century in Test cricket.

#5 Vijay Manjrekar, India v West Indies (1962)

Vijay Manjrekar

The classy right-handed batsman is the father of former cricketer and current famous commentator, Sanjay Manjrekar. Vijay was one of the pillars of Indian batting line-up during 1960's.

The bizarre dismissal happened when the Indian team was facing a fiery spell from Wesley Hall during the 1st Test of India's tour of West Indies.

Trailing by 86 runs in the 2nd innings, the Indian team was bundled out for a paltry score of 98, courtesy to Hall's opening spell which included the hit-wicket of Vijay.

