6 best ODI innings in women's cricket

A look at some of the most memorable knocks in the history of women's ODIs.

England beat India in the final of the ICC Women's World Cup 2017

Since its inception in 1973, women's ODI cricket has grown from strength to strength. Though women's cricket wasn't followed by many at the beginning, it gained a global reach during the highly competitive ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2017.

Many fans don't know the fact that ODI cricket's 1st ever double century came courtesy of a women's ODI in 1997. More than a decade before it was achieved in men's cricket by none other than - Sachin Tendulkar against South Africa (2010, Gwalior).

When we were awestruck by England's (men's team) 481-6 against Australia, New Zealand Women's team (490-4, against Ireland) already holds the record for the highest team score in ODIs.

With stars like Mithali Raj, Suzie Bates, and Ellyse Perry, women's cricket has been taken to another level with a bunch of new followers. So, let us have a look at 6 best ODI innings from women's cricket.

#6: Harmanpreet Kaur, India (171* off 115 balls)

Cometh the hour, Kaur came to India's rescue

The best ODI innings of Harmanpreet's career came at the biggest stage (Semi-Final of 2017 World Cup) against an in-form Australian side.

After winning the toss and deciding to bat first (42-over match), Indian team lost their openers cheaply. At 35-2 in 10 overs, Harmanpreet partnered with captain Mithali Raj to take India past the 100-run mark.

With Mithali's dismissal at the end of 25th over, Harmanpreet changed gears and began to accelerate. Her aggressive knock of 171* off 115 balls which included 20 boundaries and 7 sixes helped India post a healthy total of 281.

The blistering innings from the vice-captain put India in the finals of World Cup for the 2nd time, knocking out the 6-time champions in the process.