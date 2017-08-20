6 established batsmen who scored more Test ducks than centuries

100 and zero are two ends of a spectrum. But there are batsmen who had both these numbers in plenty. Meet these inconsistent men of cricket.

by Chaitanya Halgekar Top 5 / Top 10 20 Aug 2017, 17:53 IST

Mike Batting was inconsistent in Tests

'Zero' is the worst number a batsman can have in front of his name on the scoresheet. Zero is the epitome of failure. It signifies shame.

But there are batsmen who digested the pain of scoring a zero several time in their life and still ended their careers as a successful batsman.

These great men didn't deter from the occasional failure and focused on starting a new inning in the next game. Thanks to their determination and persistence, they went on climb ladders of success .

Meet six such quality batsmen who have scored more ducks in their career than Test hundreds and see how they prevented their occasional failure from affecting their greatness.

#6 Mike Gatting- 10 hundreds, 16 ducks

Mike Gatting experienced everything in his cricket career. He was loved for his gutsy batting, he was envied for the surprising success he achieved as the captain and he was also hated for his straightforward behavior on and off the ground.

Gatting was England's pillar in the batting department during the 1980s and he came out to bat various positions and on most occasions walked back after putting England in a commanding position.

More than four thousand runs in 138 innings and 10 Test centuries reflect his batting prowess but one interesting stat about Gatting is the number of his ducks. During his 79 Tests, he was out for a zero on sixteen occasions.

Ten Test hundreds and 16 zeros exhibit the inconsistency in Gatting's batting.