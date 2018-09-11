6 Facts about Alastair Cook you probably didn’t know

Alastair Cook is a man of many talents

Alastair Cook has his name written on record books all around the cricketing world. He’s known to be a disciplined batsman who scored freely all around the globe and became England’s best. Few can match his stroke play and will to succeed as he remained in form for most of his career.

England’s record runscorer and former captain has announced he will retire from international cricket after the series against India. It’s time we bid farewell to another modern legend of the game who has done great service to England, leagues around the world and to the world of cricket all over.

Many facts keep floating around the internet regarding sportsmen. There's only a few that remains little-known about these stars. Let’s take a look at six little-known facts about Alastair Cook you probably weren’t aware of.

#6 Famous at a very young age

Cook was a chorister

Raised in a family that loves music, Cook was a singer in his younger days. He was a chorister who spent five years at St. Paul's Cathedral school singing treble in the cathedral choir. This led him to become famous at a very young age, and he even got a chance to perform for the Queen! His voice is featured on many CDs which can be purchased even today.

#5 A musician at heart

Alastair Cook (far right) practising the clarinet

It isn’t just signing that Cook excelled at. Cook is also good at playing a few instruments. He’s learned to play the piano and the saxophone at a young age. At age eight, he was granted a scholarship at Bedford School and was learning the clarinet at the time.

#4 The High Achiever

Aged eight, Cook made 110 out of a total of 127 for St Paul's - BBC.com

It isn’t just international cricket where he’s broken many records. He’s done so at all levels of the game and is recognized as a match-winner all over. He’d even broken all batting records at his school Bedford and ended up making 19 centuries for the school team in total

