6 famous pairs of brothers to have played T20 internationals

Raina Singh FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 1.66K // 02 Jul 2018, 19:38 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

Pandya brothers have played together for Mumbai Indians in the IPL

Krunal Pandya has finally broken into the Indian T20I team. The senior Pandya will replace the injured Washington Sundar. Krunal will join hands with his younger brother Hardik in the Indian side. The Pandya brothers have played for Mumbai Indians in the IPL and have been highly successful too. But playing for your country, with your brother, is something really special. The Pandya brothers must have dreamt of this day right from their childhood. If Krunal gets a game against England, they will become the second pair of brothers to play a T20 international for India.

It might be only the second instance for Indian cricket, but there have been some instances in international cricket where two brothers have gotten the opportunity to play together.

Fans like to see brothers playing together as they are excited to watch the similarities in their playing style, notice their chemistry and how they perform in tandem at the international level. We look at 6 of the most famous pairs of brothers to have played in T20 Internationals.

#6 Akmal Brothers

Akmal brothers were an integral part of the Pakistan side

Some years ago, Kamran Akmal and Umar Akmal were regulars in the Pakistan cricket team across all formats. Kamran, the wicket-keeper batsman, made his debut way back in 2002 and enjoyed a long run in the Pakistan team. His younger brother, Umar, was considered to be one of the most promising talents going around the country.

Umar, who occasionally kept wickets as well, played some sparkling innings in his career, but lacked consistency. However, he is just 28 and can still make a comeback in the national side. They have another brother, Adnan Akmal, who played 20 Tests and 5 ODIs for Pakistan but never featured in the T20 side.